BUFFALO, N.Y., May 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and brokers, today announced OneTrust Home Loans as its newest Fee Chaser client. Using Fee Chaser, OneTrust Home Loans can streamline its operations and compliantly collect upfront fees from its borrowers.



Fee Chaser’s direct integration with OneTrust Home Loans’ loan origination system (LOS) enables loan officers and other support staff to send a unique payment link to the borrower with one click. Once borrowers pay using the link, Fee Chaser delivers a receipt to all parties and automatically updates the loan file within the LOS. The average turn time between sending the link and receiving payment is five minutes.

“Providing a seamless borrower experience and giving our loan officers the tools they need to be successful is more important than ever in today’s market. Fee Chaser turns the manual process of collecting payment information into a quick and efficient process for all parties,” said James Hecht, CEO of OneTrust Home Loans. “We’re thrilled to partner with such an innovative company as LenderLogix and look forward to the continual benefits its technology delivers.”

“It’s amazing how simple changes can make a tremendous difference,” said Patrick O’Brien, Co-Founder and CEO of LenderLogix. “By shifting payment for underwriting- and processing-related fees earlier in the transaction, lenders like OneTrust can save thousands of dollars while also improving borrower ‘stickiness.’ Solving problems like these is exactly what the LenderLogix product suite is designed to do.”

About LenderLogix:

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.

