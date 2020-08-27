LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As part of World Trade Week (WTW) Optical Zonu has been selected as a recipient of the Los Angeles Chamber’s coveted Export Achievement Award.



PHOTO CAPTION: Meir Bartur and Farzad Ghadooshahy with World Trade Week Export Award.

For 94 years, World Trade Week, an initiative of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, has been the most extensive program of its kind. WTW educates the public on the importance and benefits of global trade within the local and national economy through a series of educational programs and events.

World Trade Week is the most extensive and unique program of its kind in the country. WTW was initiated in 1926 by Stanley T. Olafson, the manager of the World Trade Department of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. It was made a national observance by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1935. The series of events and programs held serve to focus attention on the contribution of international commerce to the region’s economy.

Each year, the World Trade Week Southern California Awards Committee selects candidates for various award categories in order to recognize their significant accomplishments and contribution in the region’s development of global trade.

On Wednesday Sept 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Optical Zonu’s Co-Founders, CEO Meir Bartur and CTO Farzad Ghadooshahy will be joined on a blue ribbon panel (Zoom Webinar) by other WTW award winners for a dynamic conversation and to hear how they have achieved success in a competitive global landscape and supported a vital economic driver in the region. For information on how to attend this unique program please contact the LA Chamber at https://www.lachamber.com/.

This will be followed by a formal program on September 22, this typically live event will be held virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Optical Zonu Corporation is honored to be recognized for our efforts and the international recognition of our Made in California products. We are proud of our continued global growth,” stated Optical Zonu Co-Founder and CEO Meir Bartur.

You can view the acceptance speech here https://youtu.be/VCbVnwiF74Q

About Optical Zonu:

Founded in 2001, Optical Zonu manufacturers a range of digital and analog RF-Over-Fiber products for commercial and government wired and wireless networks, satellite and telemetry/tracking earth stations, broadcast and Public Safety networks. The company’s fast track product development ensures on time delivery of reliable, cost-effective standard product as well as custom solutions for our customers’ most pressing needs. We provide full design and bid support along with on-site deployment services.

For more information on Optical Zonu’s capabilities, please visit our web site at https://www.opticalzonu.com/ or call us at 818-780-9701.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0827s2p-opzonu-award-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Meir Bartur and Farzad Ghadooshahy with World Trade Week Export Award.

News Source: Optical Zonu