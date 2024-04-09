PLANO, Texas, April 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Optimal Blue today announced that it has elevated Rick Allen to chief operating officer (COO). Most recently serving as Optimal Blue’s chief administrative officer, Allen brings more than 35 years of experience in the housing industry to his senior leadership role. Throughout his tenure at Optimal Blue, Allen has played an integral role in the enhancement and delivery of products to add exceptional value to the company’s clients. In his new role as COO, Allen will provide greater operational oversight across all areas of the company, including opportunities to enhance efficiencies and streamline execution.



“Our clients have long relied on our technology and data to operate profitably and efficiently, and our ability to serve them has always come from our own ability to operate with agility,” said Allen. “It’s a privilege to step into this role and assume executive oversight of Optimal Blue’s operations so we can continue delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers and partners.”

Prior to joining Optimal Blue in 2017 as vice president of business strategy, Allen built his decades of experience across both the lending and vendor sides of the housing industry. This included roles in client services and product management at Mortgagebot, as well as a position as vice president of mortgage lending at the company now known as TD Bank.

“Optimal Blue is laser-focused on the most meaningful initiatives that deliver the best value and ROI to clients – especially in dynamic market conditions,” said Scott Smith, interim CEO of Optimal Blue and president of Andromeda, Constellation Software Inc. “Rick has been a respected leader at Optimal Blue for many years, and his promotion to COO allows him to lend even more of his expertise across all operational areas and product solutions in ways that underscore our commitment to our customers. This is a true ‘win’ for our business and clients alike.”

About Optimal Blue

Optimal Blue is a market leader in mortgage secondary marketing technology. The company facilitates transactions among mortgage market participants through its Marketplace Platform, actionable data, and technology vendor connections. The platform supports a range of functions for originators and investors to automate and optimize core processes related to product, pricing, and eligibility, hedge analytics, MSR valuation, loan trading, social media compliance, and counterparty oversight. The company’s premier products are used by 68% of the top 500 mortgage lenders in the U.S.

For more information on Optimal Blue’s end-to-end secondary marketing automation, visit OptimalBlue.com.

