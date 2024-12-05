PLANO, Texas, Dec. 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Optimal Blue today announced the speaker lineup for its inaugural user conference, the Optimal Blue Summit 2025. Legendary skateboarder and entrepreneur Tony Hawk will headline the event. The conference will also feature sessions led by Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of Research and Business Development Michael Fratantoni, Ph.D., MBA Associate Vice President of Secondary and Capital Markets Sasha Hewlett, AMP, HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler, and representatives from Microsoft.



Image caption: Optimal Blue Announces Tony Hawk, Housing Industry Leaders to Headline Inaugural User Conference.

The Optimal Blue Summit will take place Feb. 3–5, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, bringing together clients from across primary and secondary mortgage networks to connect, learn, and share best practices for maximizing lending profitability. In addition to an engaging speaker lineup, the three-day event will feature sessions led by Optimal Blue’s team of subject matter experts, as well as major product announcements, focus groups, and opportunities for networking.

“The Optimal Blue Summit will bring the mortgage industry together for valuable content, knowledge-sharing, and opportunities to optimize technology and data to gain a competitive advantage,” said Sara Holtz, chief marketing officer of Optimal Blue. “We are curating an impressive speaker lineup for our attendees that includes respected names from Optimal Blue, industry organizations, and beyond to provide our customers with actionable insights so they can reach their highest productivity and profit potential.”

Agenda highlights include:

Insights into Optimal Blue’s product roadmap and demonstrations of newly launched features

A 2025 economic outlook from Michael Fratantoni, Ph.D., followed by a deeper dive discussion on the secondary and capital market outlook from Sasha Hewlett, AMP, who serves as staff representative for the MBA Secondary and Capital Markets Committee

Observations from native San Diegan Tony Hawk, a legendary skateboarder, entrepreneur, and founder of The Skatepark Project (TSP), a nonprofit organization helping to build safe and inclusive public skateparks in underserved communities

AI-focused panels featuring a cloud solution architect and a technical leader from Microsoft, focused on maximizing productivity and profitability with AI in lending operations

Additional details and registration information are available on the Optimal Blue Summit 2025 webpage at https://www2.optimalblue.com/optimal-blue-summit/.

About Optimal Blue:

Optimal Blue effectively bridges the primary and secondary mortgage markets to deliver the industry’s only end-to-end capital markets platform. The company helps lenders of all sizes and scopes maximize profitability and operate efficiently so they can help American borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership. Through innovative technology, a network of interconnectivity, rich data insights, and expertise gathered over more than 20 years, Optimal Blue is an experienced partner that, in any market environment, allows lenders to optimize their advantage from pricing accuracy to margin protection, and every step in between. To learn more, visit https://OptimalBlue.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/hwh4MwT7Hrc?si=jeed5bkWt528gHiB

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-1205-s2p-opbluehawk-300dpi.jpg

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Olivia DeLancey

Olivia.DeLancey@OptimalBlue.com

904.854.5459

News Source: Optimal Blue