PLANO, Texas, April 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Optimal Blue today announced that Senior Software Engineering Manager Shawn Chandwani, 34, has been named among HousingWire’s Rising Stars. The annual list celebrates young professionals who shoulder significant leadership responsibilities and contribute to the broader industry and business landscape, establishing themselves as influential figures and leaders for tomorrow.



Just a decade into his career, Chandwani already personifies that level of achievement. The senior software engineering manager leads Optimal Blue’s AI initiatives, uniting cross-functional teams to collaborate with partners like Microsoft and ensure Optimal Blue continually differentiates itself in the market with new product innovations.

In 2024, Chandwani led Optimal Blue’s development of two AI-driven products: Ask Obi, an AI assistant that makes it easy for executives to get insights from their Optimal Blue products and data without running and analyzing reports, and Originator Assistant, an AI-powered tool in the Optimal Blue PPE that identifies alternate loan scenarios to help LOs offers more competitive pricing and spark strategic discussions that win borrowers’ business.

Both Ask Obi and Originator Assistant were showcased at Optimal Blue’s inaugural Summit user conference, where 60 customers immediately signed up to be beta testers. Their enthusiastic reception underscores Optimal Blue’s mission to help lenders maximize profitability on every loan, an ethos Chandwani champions each day.

“I really appreciate how we listen to each other here, from the newest member of the team to the most seasoned, because we know great ideas can come from anyone at any level,” said Chandwani. “I am grateful for the opportunity to do what I love and appreciate the external recognition, which really is a recognition of the innovative work done by Optimal Blue’s entire engineering team.”

“The Rising Stars award is a celebration of the incredible energy, innovation and talent shaping the future of housing,” said Sarah Wheeler, editor-in-chief at HousingWire. “This year’s winners are not only excelling in their respective fields but are also redefining what’s possible in the industry. Their creativity and leadership inspire confidence in the industry’s future, and I can’t wait to see how they continue to drive progress.”

For HousingWire’s complete list of 2025 Rising Stars, visit https://www.housingwire.com.

About Optimal Blue

Optimal Blue effectively bridges the primary and secondary mortgage markets to deliver the industry’s only end-to-end capital markets platform. The company helps lenders of all sizes and scopes maximize profitability and operate efficiently so they can help American borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership. Through innovative technology, a network of interconnectivity, rich data insights, and expertise gathered over more than 20 years, Optimal Blue is an experienced partner that, in any market environment, allows lenders to optimize their advantage from pricing accuracy to margin protection, and every step in between. To learn more, visit https://OptimalBlue.com/.

