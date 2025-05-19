PLANO, Texas, May 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Optimal Blue today announced that Ask Obi, an AI-powered assistant designed to help mortgage lending executives extract real-time insights from across Optimal Blue’s capital markets platform, is now generally available to all PPE clients. Introduced at the company’s inaugural user conference in February and refined through beta testing with select clients, Ask Obi provides executives with fast answers to complex profitability questions at no additional cost.



Image caption: Optimal Blue logo.

Ask Obi is built for executive decision-makers who need reliable, data-driven answers to complex business questions. By aggregating data across Optimal Blue’s solutions, it enables users to ask conversational questions – such as ‘where did margins shift the most last quarter?’ or ‘which branches issued the highest concessions last month?’ – and receive clear, visual responses that support confident, strategic decisions. An interface sidebar retains previous queries, making it easy to revisit past prompts or rerun commonly used questions with a single click.

“Ask Obi fills a critical need for lending leaders: making capital markets performance data not just accessible, but actionable,” said Erin Wester, chief product officer at Optimal Blue. “What makes Ask Obi stand apart is its ability to synthesize information across systems. Most AI tools in our space are focused narrowly on origination workflows, but Ask Obi helps executive teams view their operations holistically and at a level that’s often difficult to achieve without a dedicated analyst.”

Although available as a standalone product, Ask Obi is powered by and seamlessly connected to other Optimal Blue offerings. The more products a client uses, the deeper and more contextual Ask Obi’s insights become. As part of a broader rollout of AI-powered capabilities, Ask Obi complements tools like Optimal Blue’s recently launched Originator Assistant, which helps front-line originators compare and present optimal loan scenarios.

Ask Obi’s general availability comes just ahead of the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Secondary and Capital Markets Conference and marks another milestone in a series of planned enhancements for Optimal Blue clients this year.

About Optimal Blue

Optimal Blue effectively bridges the primary and secondary mortgage markets to deliver the industry’s only end-to-end capital markets platform. The company helps lenders of all sizes and scopes maximize profitability and operate efficiently so they can help American borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership. Through innovative technology, a network of interconnectivity, rich data insights, and expertise gathered over more than 20 years, Optimal Blue is an experienced partner that, in any market environment, allows lenders to optimize their advantage from pricing accuracy to margin protection, and every step in between. To learn more, visit OptimalBlue.com.

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/14-0625-s2p-optimal-blue-300dpi.jpg

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Optimal Blue

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Optimal Blue