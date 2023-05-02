Palisade Capital Management Announces New Equity Partners

FORT LEE, N.J., May 2, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Capital Management, LP, an independent woman-led and majority woman-owned registered investment advisor with approximately $4.1 billion of assets under management, is pleased to announce nine new equity partners, completing an important phase of Palisade’s strategic plan and evolution. The new partners bring a wealth of experience and expertise across various aspects of the firm’s business and will help drive the company’s mission to deliver exceptional returns to its clients.



Palisade’s new partners are long-standing members of the firm and represent a diverse range of backgrounds and areas of expertise, including investment research, portfolio management, risk management, finance, and legal/compliance. Their addition to the firm’s ownership group reflects Palisade’s commitment to attracting and retaining top talent, and to delivering innovative investment solutions to clients.

Palisade is also proud to announce it is now a woman-managed and majority-owned company. This important milestone reflects the firm’s dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to promoting gender equality in the financial services industry.

“We are thrilled to promote these talented professionals within the Palisade team, and to continue building our firm as a leader in investment management,” said Alison Berman, Managing Partner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Palisade Capital Management. “Our new partners bring deep expertise and diverse perspectives that will enable us to deliver even better outcomes for our clients. We are also proud to be a woman-owned and managed firm and look forward to continuing to promote diversity and inclusion in our industry.”

Senior Partner and Chief Investment Officer Dennison (Dan) Veru added, “The addition of these long-standing Palisade professionals to our ownership group reflects Palisade’s commitment to remaining independent and employee owned.” Partner Michael Feiler added, “Our clients continue to appreciate the benefits of our fundamentally different wealth management model, culture of outstanding service, and the expertise provided by our talented teams.”

About Palisade Capital Management:

Palisade Capital Management, LP is an independent, owner-operated investment management firm headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Founded in 1995, Palisade has built its business around developing and managing specialized investment strategies for individuals, families, corporations, pension plans, and other institutions. The firm has dedicated investment teams that actively manage Small Cap Core Equity, Smid Cap Core Equity, Focused Equity, and a variety of Convertible Securities portfolios, as well as a robust private wealth management and financial planning offering for individuals and families.

Learn more: https://palisadecapital.com/

Disclosures:

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No assurance can be given that any strategy referenced herein will be successful. The performance of the strategies can be volatile and involve a high degree of risk. Investors may lose some or all of their investment.

This notice has been prepared for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, instrument, or investment product. Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes “forward-looking statements,” which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” or “believe,” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events, results or the actual performance of investments may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Nothing herein may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, assurance or a representation as to the future.

