PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Local morning radio host Rich Berra of 104.7 KISS FM’s Johnjay and Rich Show has authored two holiday children’s books with proceeds going to charity. Also heard on 93.7 KRQ FM in Tucson and in markets across the country through iHeart Media, the Johnjay and Rich Show is known for its annual Christmas Wish program, which grants holiday wishes to children and families in need.



PHOTO CAPTION: “The Tale of Christmas Steve” and “Christmas Steve Meets Christmas Carol” by author Rich Berra have generated nearly $80,000 in charitable donations.

The sale of these holiday books have generated nearly $80,000 in donations to the cause through the #LoveUp Foundation, the charity Berra started with his on-air partner Johnjay Van Es.

Berra’s first book, “The Tale of Christmas Steve,” chronicles the story of a miniature elf named Steve, who reminds readers that sometimes big things really do come in small packages. The sequel, “Christmas Steve Meets Christmas Carol,” tells the tale of 6-foot-2 tall elf girl Carol, who is scared to let her talents shine. With a little help from Christmas Steve, Carol finds out what happens when she lets go of fear and starts dreaming out loud. Both stories champion inclusion and equality for all — no matter the outside appearance.

In addition to donating proceeds to the #LoveUp Foundation’s Christmas Wish program, Berra has instituted a buy-one, give-one campaign where every book sold will be matched with a second book donated to a child in need. In years past, children’s hospitals, foster care programs and Title 1 schools have all been beneficiaries; this year, the author adds Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley to the list.

“With so many children learning remotely and needing extra educational support due to COVID, we thought what better organization to benefit than Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Berra. “Things may feel a bit different this year, but my belief is that the message, the fun and the hope of these books restore a little magic — that’s something we all need this holiday season.”

The beautifully illustrated hardcover books are both 32 pages long and retail for $17.99. They are available at AJ’s and Bashas’ stores across Arizona as well as in numerous boutiques.

For more information or to purchase, visit http://www.christmassteve.org/.

To schedule an interview with the author, email info@brandedpros.com.

