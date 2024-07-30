PITTSBURGH, Pa., July 30, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PIC proudly introduces WooSOS™, a powerful WordPress® Plugin that streamlines inventory management and order processing for businesses using WooCommerce® and SOS Inventory™. WooSOS simplifies online order fulfillment by pushing orders from WooCommerce – an ecommerce plugin – into SOS Inventory, an inventory management application.



Image caption: PIC – Walk With You Marketing.

It eliminates the need for duplicate data entry in WooCommerce and SOS Inventory, ensuring accuracy in managing inventory levels and pricing. WooSOS also includes a Report Dashboard that highlights products with duplicate or missing SKUs, helping retailers make data-based decisions, and maintaining a well-organized inventory system.

WooSOS is available in two versions – WooSOS Basic and WooSOS Plus:

WooSOS Basic synchronizes pricing and inventory between SOS Inventory and WooCommerce by intelligently matching SKUs. Additionally, the plugin identifies duplicate and missing SKUs to ensure a streamlined and error-free inventory management process.

WooSOS Plus includes WooSOS Basic features and adds online order synchronization and purchase order entry to further integrate WooCommerce to SOS Inventory. Eliminating the need to transcribe website orders reduces errors and saves users hours of data entry time.

The WooSOS plugin is designed with user-friendliness in mind, ensuring that businesses can seamlessly integrate it into their existing workflows.

“PIC is committed to empowering businesses with services and tools that improve their bottom line,” said Robb Luther, Vice President of Business Development at PIC. “WooSOS achieves that goal for ecommerce businesses by eliminating redundant data entry and maintaining accurate order and inventory data across both applications.”

John Morgan from Rock-N-Rescue states, “I have been along for the ride since the beginning. Currently the plugin works great keeping all our website data current with our data in SOS. The plugin has reduced our order entry time by 75%.”

“We are excited to see the launch of WooSOS by PIC, which represents a significant enhancement for our customers who use WooCommerce in conjunction with SOS Inventory,” said Jason Daniels, President of SOS Inventory. “Our long-standing partnership with PIC has been instrumental in developing solutions that streamline business operations. This plugin is a testament to the successful collaboration between our companies, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our users.”

Every ecommerce business relying on WooCommerce and SOS Inventory can benefit from integrating the two systems with WooSOS. To explore the full potential of WooSOS visit PIC’s official WooSOS page at https://www.walkwithpic.com/dev/woosos.

About PIC:

PIC, headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, is a full-service growth marketing agency, providing services to local, national, and international organizations in need of a strategic, comprehensive marketing campaign. Since 2001, PIC has helped businesses of every size build and execute digital and traditional marketing strategies focused on generating leads and securing and retaining new customers, all with a focus on maximizing ROI.

To learn more about PIC and request a free evaluation, visit https://www.walkwithpic.com/ or call (412) 942-0222.

About SOS Inventory:

SOS Inventory Software, LLC, is a global leader in cloud-based inventory, manufacturing, and order management software. Its flagship product, SOS Inventory, was launched in 2009, becoming one of the very first applications to integrate with QuickBooks Online. SOS provides seamless integration with QuickBooks in addition to innovative tools to serve small businesses.

SOS Inventory has an impressive feature set, boasting everything needed to manage back-office operations, including warehousing, fulfillment, purchasing, manufacturing, and more. Most importantly, SOS is affordable for small businesses, costing a fraction of similar software. By switching to SOS for operations, companies gain functionality while lowering costs – the best of both worlds. For more information, visit https://www.sosinventory.com/.

