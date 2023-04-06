PLEASANTON, Calif., April 6, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edupoint® Educational Systems announced today that Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) has selected the company’s industry-leading Synergy® Student Information System (SIS) to replace its current system from Aequitas for its K-12 student data management needs. The district’s Synergy solution will include Synergy SIS and Synergy Online Registration hosted on Edupoint’s AWS Cloud Hosting platform. PUSD is located in the greater San Francisco Bay area, where it serves over 14,000 students.



Image Caption: Synergy® Student Information System (SIS).

Pleasanton Unified School District needed to replace its SIS with a modern system providing comprehensive functionality, ease of use, and the security benefits that come with world-class cloud hosting. The district took advantage of California’s Ed Tech Joint Powers Authority consortium purchasing agreement to accelerate the selection process, inviting 10 focus groups – comprised of teachers, principals, and classified staff from across the district – to participate in the selection process from needs assessment through scoring, product demos, and reference checks. PUSD selected Synergy SIS based on the product’s functional capabilities, the company’s strengths as a vendor partner, and local references.

Synergy SIS is a comprehensive student information management system that goes beyond the boundaries of a traditional SIS, providing the real-time student data that educators need to improve learning outcomes for students while helping districts streamline processes, increase collaboration, and advance equity. As the foundation of the Synergy Education Platform ecosystem, Synergy SIS makes it easy for districts to extend capabilities as needs change, with seamlessly integrated modules for online registration, learning management, MTSS, assessment, special education management, and analytics, as well as a powerful suite of native, role-based mobile apps.

“The district was looking for a modern and robust database system for the long haul,” said Robert Torres, Chief Technology Officer at PUSD. “Simply put, the Synergy platform fit the bill. During the vetting process our district found a partner committed to ensuring the success of the project and beyond.”

“With Synergy, Pleasanton Unified School District is getting a robust and secure student data management solution that offers not only all of the latest bells and whistles, but also the ease of use and time savings that provide significant everyday value for users,” said Bob Weathers, Founder and CEO at Edupoint. “We are pleased to be partnering with PUSD in its modernization journey and supporting the district in its mission of preparing students to ‘make a better world.’”

About Edupoint

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work.

Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. More than 5.5 million students use Synergy in 22 states.

Learn more: https://www.Edupoint.com.

MULTIMEDIA:

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0406-s2p-edupoint-synergysts-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Edupoint Educational Systems