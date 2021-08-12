WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On Monday, Central Florida podiatric group Modern Foot & Ankle will open the doors of its brand-new flagship location in Horizon West.

The office will be operated by board-certified physician Roma Patel, D.P.M. She is relocating from her group’s Casselberry, Fla., clinic to bring not only state-of-the-art resources to Winter Garden but an exceptional patient experience.

“The appeal of Horizon West is that the area is growing by leaps and bounds but still maintains roots in its Old Florida charm. That’s similar to our foundation,” said Dr. Patel.

She and her partners have been designing and constructing the clinic for more than a year.

“Bringing high-quality podiatric care to the Hamlin community is very important to me,” Dr. Patel continued. “After all, it’s where I live and where my kids go to school. That’s what makes serving this neighborhood deeply personal.”

Located at 15815 Shaddock Drive, Unit 130, in Winter Garden near the Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital, Modern Foot & Ankle’s current venture will maintain the brand’s dedication to providing groundbreaking services and signature approach to patient care, according to one of Dr. Patel’s partners, Dr. Adam Siegel.

One such service is the miniBunion™, a minimally-invasive procedure for bunion correction. The practice also offers restorative medicine and on-site diagnostic equipment, including digital X-ray and ultrasound technologies.

“Since January, we’ve expanded from one office in Tampa Bay into a multi-regional group,” said Dr. Siegel. “We’re able to grow like this due to our reputation of prioritizing compassionate, personalized attention and supporting that care through innovation.”

Dr. Patel said her group’s modus operandi was inspired, in part, after noticing more healthcare corporations replacing provider-run practices in recent years.

The difference between Modern Foot & Ankle and corporate-owned clinics, Dr. Patel explained, is that “our podiatrists have full control over how we deliver care and aren’t governed by quota requirements or the pressure to upsell.” She added that corporations are known for micromanaging their healthcare providers.

“We’re going through a lot of change right now, but my partners and I will never compromise on how we treat those who come to us for help,” said Dr. Patel. “My duty is to the patient’s well-being, not the bottom-line.”

She also noted that the staff is vaccinated against COVID-19, and each office will continue to follow all CDC guidelines to help protect patients from the virus.

Dr. Patel’s former clinic in Casselberry will remain a Modern Foot & Ankle location. Dr. Jacob Huffman has taken over as the office’s sole practitioner.

About Modern Foot & Ankle®

Through Big-City Technology. Small-Town Care.® Modern Foot & Ankle has reshaped the patient experience and curated a progressive model for podiatric healthcare. The board-certified physicians provide comprehensive medical and surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions in clinics across Central Florida. With 24/7 online booking and check-in, extended office hours, advanced on-site equipment, and cutting-edge treatment options, Modern Foot & Ankle serves patients efficiently, comfortably, and on their schedule.

For more information, visit https://modernfootankle.com/.

