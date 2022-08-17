CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For people suffering from nerve pain and other complex foot and ankle conditions, there’s a reason to celebrate in Celebration This week, Eric Krznaric, DPM, opened a new clinic for Modern Foot & Ankle at 1530 Celebration Blvd., in Celebration, Florida.



PHOTO CAPTION: Dr. Eric Krznaric.

The office — the tenth for the multi-regional podiatric group — features the brand’s signature services, such as digital X-ray technology, evening office hours, and online booking and check-in.

“They call Orlando ‘The Happiest Place on Earth’ as an ode to Disney,” said Dr. Krznaric. “I’m excited to see what it has in store for me.”

Dr. Krznaric is a board-certified podiatric surgeon with an impressive list of accomplishments. From playing Division 1 baseball in college, to serving as chief resident during his surgical residency, to completing a vigorous fellowship, Dr. Krznaric pursues every milestone with unparalleled determination.

“The well-rounded nature of my education has taught me different ways to approach a problem,” he explained. “During residency, I gained experience in many different fields, including plastic surgery.”

With his extensive background, Dr. Krznaric is qualified to treat a wide range of conditions and disorders using the latest techniques.

“My residency director, Dr. Alan MacGill, worked at an orthopedic group, allowing me to train with other subspecialities close to our field,” said Dr. Krznaric. “My fellowship training fine-tuned those skills and enabled advancement in procedures such as rearfoot reconstruction and peripheral nerve surgery.”

Following his fellowship training, Dr. Krznaric worked in private practice in Pennsylvania. When he heard that t Modern Foot & Ankle was in search of a new podiatrist, he said he seized the opportunity.

“The technology and treatment modalities at this practice make it very appealing for any provider to want to jump in feet first,” he touted. “This allows for more efficiency in treating my patients which allows for more quality time in patient care.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is estimated that 25% to 30% of Americans will be affected by neuropathy. While many podiatrists choose to refer patients in need of peripheral nerve surgery to other physicians, Dr. Krznaric is proud to offer this service.

“I always want to challenge myself to be the best physician I can be,” he said. “But I chose to get the best training available in the field of podiatry for one main reason: I wanted to be able to offer the patients I have the privilege of treating the best care possible.”

