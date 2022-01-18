ATLANTA, Ga., Jan. 18, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As the U.S. Senate continues to discuss voting rights amid national efforts to disenfranchise voters, the new Lincoln County Board of Elections will vote Wed. Jan. 19, 2022 on whether to close all polling places except one. A coalition of voting rights activists will present a petition to the board at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19, and a press conference will follow at 4 p.m. The petition drive was coordinated by the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda (The Peoples Agenda), Common Cause Georgia, Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, and Black Voters Matter.

Local activists and community members helping to coordinate are: Rev. Denise Freeman, civil/human rights activist, Bishop Willie Jackson, Christ Centered Outreach Ministry, and Rev. Christopher Johnson, Augusta Interfaith Coalition.

WHO: Press Conference Speakers:

Helen Butler, executive director, The Peoples Agenda

Rev. Denise Freeman, civil/human rights activist, Lincoln County

Bishop Willie Jackson, Christ Centered Outreach Ministry

Rev. Christopher Johnson, Augusta Interfaith Coalition

Fenika Miller, Sr. state organizing manager, Black Voters Matter Fund

Aunna Dennis, executive director, Common Cause Georgia

WHAT: PRESS CONFERENCE on closure of polling places in Lincoln County, Ga.

WHEN: DATE: Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022 — TIME: 4 p.m.

WHERE: Lincoln County Board of Elections (In front of the building); 160 May Avenue, Lincolnton, GA 30817

HOW: For more information contact Edrea Davis edmedia@dogonvillage.com or 818.613.9521 (text/cell).

ABOUT THE PEOPLE’S AGENDA

Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization performing year-round voter registration, education and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. Led by board chair, Rev. J. A. Milner, and Butler, the organization has headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange and Savannah.

For more information visit https://thepeoplesagenda.org/ or email coalition@bellsouth.net or call the People’s Agenda at (404) 653-1199.

News Source: Georgia Coalition for the Peoples Agenda