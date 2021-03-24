GREENSBORO, N.C., March 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — BWC Capital CEO and national chair of The Links Economic Empowerment Platform (LEEP) Bridget Chisholm was selected by Opportunity Hub (OHUB), the largest minority-owned multi-campus entrepreneurship center and tech hub in the U.S., to moderate and co-host two panels on diversity, equity, and inclusion at the highly anticipated SXSW annual conference. The event marked the launch of a game-changing partnership between The Links and OHUB designed to help black communities obtain wealth independence, and equitable representation. SXSW took place virtually March 16-20, 2021.



PHOTO CAPTION: BWC Capital Founder and CEO Bridget Chisholm.

The Links, Incorporated, a volunteer service organization comprised of over 16,000 professional women of African descent, is dedicated to ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans. Chisholm, a member of The Links, Incorporated since 1999, brings over 35 years of experience in marketing and branding, ecosystem building, private equity investment, and economic development to the organization. Since 1998, she has created and launched three high-performing companies and facilitated over $1 billion in multi-layered specialty financing transactions and investments. Chisholm is known as an innovator who uses disruptive thinking to challenge systems, advance and build wealth in historically underserved sectors, including Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), communities, people, and capital providers.

“It was exciting to have Bridget moderate one of our official SXSW sessions on the urgency of DEIS and co-host our Invest Black event with 100 Black Angels & Allies Fund portfolio companies,” said Rodney Sampson, Chairman, OHUB and General Partner, 100 Black Angels and Allies Fund. “Her leadership in co-creating the game-changing investment and partnership between The Links, Incorporated, our venture fund, and ecosystem building platform, OHUB, demonstrates her experience and commitment to creating opportunity at the intersection of the culture and the ecosystem.”

Joining hundreds of prominently featured speakers, artists, musicians, and filmmakers, including this year’s keynotes Stacey Abrams, Willie Nelson, and Pete Buttigieg, Chisholm led a panel discussion entitled “The Urgency of DEIS in The Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

To view the panel, go to https://online.sxsw.com/event/sxsw-online/planning/UGxhbm5pbmdfMzY2OTcx.

Also, Chisholm co-hosted an exclusive panel with Sampson and Kristie Goodman Davis entitled “Where the Money Reside: Investing Black.” This session recognized the launch of the historical strategic partnership between The Links, Incorporated, the 100 Black Angels & Allies, and Opportunity HUB – https://mobile.twitter.com/theohubs/status/1372683574575390720?s=21

Dr. Kimberly Jeffries Leonard, National President of The Links Incorporated and The Links Foundation, Incorporated, defines the partnership, which Chisholm and the LEEP committee will lead, as a “strategic investment that will help increase the number of Black angel investors, limited partners, venture capitalists, and equity crowdfunding” opportunities. According to Leonard, the partnership’s mission is to “diversify the ownership and capitalization tables of our nation’s high growth Black-owned startups and venture funds while ensuring career pathways for those who are often overlooked.”

This year’s SXSW event included 230 sessions sourced by the SX community on topics ranging from racial injustice, poverty, nationalism, and the climate crisis amidst a global pandemic.

