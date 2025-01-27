LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Veteran entertainment industry publicist and wellness influencer, Makeda Smith is solidifying her commitment to ‘senior soft life’ living. The 64-year-old grandmother, who started pole dancing as a fitness hobby over 14 years ago, is expanding her pro-aging brands, the dance flow movement practice, Flying Over 50 (www.flyingover50.com) and online coaching portal, The Makeda Method (www.themakedamethod.com). Makeda is launching a new book series on Amazon Live, with one of the platform’s Top Five influencers, Cyrus Webb (www.cyruswebbshow.live). Named for her book, “Flying Over 50 at Any Age,” the show is a 30-week series, which starts January 30, and will review a new chapter from the self-help motivational journal each week.



Image Caption: Veteran entertainment industry publicist and wellness influencer, Makeda Smith.

Makeda wrote “Flying Over 50 at Any Age, A 30-Day Self Journal for Speeding Past Limitations” as an encouraging guide for navigating through life’s many holding patterns. Offering daily inspiration and wisdom through introspection about her life, the Amazon Live show will engage viewers as they reflect on their own individual journeys. The show will be a weekly resource where viewers will hopefully find themselves renewed, invigorated, and ready to ‘Fly Over 50,’ and soar past societal and self-imposed speed limits. “Flying Over 50 at Any Age” was acknowledged on the Publishers Newswire “Books To Bookmark” list and Conversations Magazine’s “Top 50 Non-Fiction Books of 2024.”

“My co-host and show creator, Cyrus Webb invited me to his ‘Cyrus Webb Presents’ channel on Amazon Live and I’m deeply grateful. When I was writing ‘Flying Over 50 at Any Age,’ I had no idea that I would be sharing parts of the book weekly to an audience on one of the largest live streaming platforms! As a publicist, I am overwhelmed by the opportunity! Amazon Live allows creators and brands, to not only showcase, but sell their products while connecting with viewers in real time. The opportunity proves once again, ‘you are never too old’ for great things to happen,” cites Makeda.

“We are excited to have Makeda join us at ‘Cyrus Webb Presents’ on Amazon Live. She is a beneficial resource with life experience and expertise that the audience will love and appreciate. As I’ll be celebrating turning 50 myself this year, I’m looking forward to learning more ways we can all fly higher in our lives,” expresses Cyrus Webb.

Makeda released her book, “Flying Over 50 at Any Age, A 30-Day Self Journal for Speeding Past Limitations,” last year on National Self Care Day, in alignment with her #seniorsoftlife motto. With her online wellness coaching portal, The Makeda Method, (https://www.themakedamethod.com) she offers healing breathwork sessions, deep stretch yoga classes, and dance flow movement lessons, all targeted to provide de-stressing tools for older adults.

Secure your copy of “Flying Over 50 at Any Age, A 30-Day Self Journal for Speeding Past Limitations” on Amazon at ( https://amzn.to/3DL60cB ) and aim for your “Senior Soft Life” with The Makeda Method at https://www.themakedamethod.com and https://www.flyingover50.com.

Watch “Flying Over 50 at Any Age” on Amazon Live, every Thursday, starting January 30 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET at www.cyruswebbshow.live.

News Source: Makeda Smith