Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions, announced industry veteran John Gust has joined the organization as the director of product management. In this role, Gust leads the product management and user experience teams and is responsible for product strategy, planning, execution, and rollout of Promontory MortgagePath's mortgage fulfillment services and end-to-end technology solution.



PHOTO CAPTION: John Gust.

“Since Promontory MortgagePath’s founding, our mission has been to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their businesses and simplify mortgage fulfillment outsourcing for community banks and financial institutions, particularly those in underserved communities,” said Kevin Wheeler, managing director of product and engineering at Promontory MortgagePath. “John’s depth of industry experience will be a tremendous asset to us as we continuously refine our tech offerings to align with market demands and enhance the mortgage operational support we provide our community banking clients.”

Gust possesses more than 18 years of experience leading product management and digital transformation projects within the defense and mortgage industries. Prior to joining Promontory MortgagePath, he was the chief product owner of multifamily underwriting for Freddie Mac, where he was responsible for the product strategy, development, and delivery of all digital multifamily underwriting products. Gust also spent six years working at Fannie Mae, most recently as a senior product manager on the enterprise innovation team leading a public data exchange platform designed to drive new insights for the future of housing.

About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373

Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today’s rapidly changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath’s founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for helping community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagepath.com.

