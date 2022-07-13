DANBURY, Conn., July 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced Louann Bernstone, managing director of vendor management, has been named to Mortgage Professional America’s (MPA) sixth annual Elite Women list. This award recognizes successful women making waves and pushing boundaries in the traditionally male-dominated mortgage industry.



PHOTO CAPTION: Louann Bernstone, managing director of vendor management.

“Louann’s breadth of mortgage compliance and risk experience has been integral to our operations and growth,” said Gene Ludwig, Promontory MortgagePath founder and CEO. “Her leadership as a manager of multiple teams and involvement in our culture, including her role as co-chair of our diversity and inclusion committee, has been important to our mission. She is a star in our industry and is well deserving of this esteemed award.”

An industry veteran, Bernstone holds nearly 20 years of mortgage risk and compliance experience. She oversees a vendor management framework compliant with lending regulatory standards, minimizes vendor risk by interacting and managing suppliers daily, leads due-diligence efforts and ensures all third parties are performing at optimal levels. Thanks to Bernstone’s due diligence, community lenders utilizing Promontory MortgagePath’s Borrower Wallet® point-of-sale technology in conjunction with their mortgage fulfillment services average a 75% increase in the average number of loan applications per month, with month-over-month increases reaching as high as 255%.

“Louann’s contributions to our overall business and culture are significant. From our team members to our clients, Louann plays a large part in ensuring quality operations at Promontory MortgagePath,” Ludwig added.

To view the full list of MPA Elite Women, visit https://www.mpamag.com/us

About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373:

Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today’s rapidly changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath’s founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for helping community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagepath.com/.

About Mortgage Professional America:

We are the world’s leading independent mortgage publisher (https://www.mpamag.com/us), reaching over 140,000 mortgage and finance professionals daily in four markets. We publish magazines, daily news, opinion and analysis in addition to a growing series of special reports – industry surveys and rankings showcasing the best individuals, companies and products in the market.

