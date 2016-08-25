PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PsychArmor Institute and TriWest Healthcare Alliance announced today the launch of the TriWest Healthcare Alliance School for Health Care Providers, a suite of free online courses taught by nationally-recognized subject matter experts to prepare community health care providers to effectively deliver care to service members, veterans and their families.



With more than a dozen courses available to health care providers nationally, at no cost, the school provides critical insight into military and veteran culture and the latest research, treatment plans and trends on veteran-specific issues. For example, there is a specific course on “Suicide in the Military,” with specific subject areas on behavioral health needs in this critical area. This course reviews the scope of the issue, statistics and risk factors, and explains interventions on how behavioral health professionals can address the problem with a veteran client.

More information can be found at: http://www.psycharmor.org/, by clicking on “TriWest School for Healthcare Providers,” and choosing “Suicide in the Military.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently released a report highlighting that, in 2014, an average of 20 Veterans a day died from suicide.

“There is a great need for community health care providers to continue their educational opportunities on military culture and the unique experiences and challenges of the veteran population,” said Marjorie Morrison, CEO and founder of PsychArmor. “Our team is honored to partner with TriWest to provide this tool to help health care providers maximize the effectiveness of their treatment plans. The knowledge and insight within the courses is critical for civilian health care providers to connect with military and veteran patients.”

Courses within the school range from “Building a Military and Veteran Practice” to “Post Deployment Issues,” and address a myriad of cultural issues within the community, such as substance use and barriers to treatment. Additionally, the school provides a course on connecting with VA for providers interested in becoming a community-based provider for VA’s Veterans Choice Program (http://www.va.gov/opa/choiceact/).

The school, funded by TriWest Healthcare Alliance, includes free continuing education credit for modules in several disciplines.

“TriWest is humbled to be offered this unique opportunity to leverage our company’s experience within the veteran, military and health care provider community to address veteran-specific issues and provide the best community care to this deserving population,” said Dr. Frank Maguire, Chief Medical Officer of TriWest Healthcare Alliance and a 26-year Navy Veteran. “It is our distinct privilege to work collectively with PsychArmor on this important mission to ensure our community providers have the opportunity to gain valuable skills and insight in working with our nation’s veterans.”

Health care providers who take the courses will also have access to PsychArmor’s “Helping You Help Veterans” Support Center; staffed by behavioral health professionals who are prepared to answer questions a provider may have about service members and veterans.



About PsychArmor:

PsychArmor is the only national institute of its kind, dedicated to bridging the civilian-military divide through free online education and a support center staffed with mental health experts.

PsychArmor recruits nationally recognized subject matter experts to create and deliver online courses about issues relevant to the military and veteran communities. Self-paced courses are delivered within six schools geared toward military culture, health care providers, employers, educators, volunteers, caregivers and families; providing critical resources to all Americans who work with, live with, and care about veterans.

About TriWest:

TriWest Healthcare Alliance serves our nation’s heroes as the partner of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in administering the Veterans Choice Program (VCP) and Patient-Centered Community Care (PC3) program. TriWest has been On a Mission to Serve® America’s military families and Veterans since 1996 delivering award-winning customer service and providing access to high-quality health care. The company’s official website is http://www.triwest.com/.

*LOGOS for media:

(1) Send2Press.com/wire/images/16-0825-TriWest-300dpi.jpg

(2) Send2Press.com/wire/images/16-0825-PsychArmor-300dpi.jpg

News Source: TriWest Healthcare Alliance