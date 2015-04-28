PUYALLUP, Wash., April 28, 2015 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TriWest Healthcare Alliance announced today a new hiring initiative with the non-profit organization Hire America’s Heroes®. The purpose of the initiative is to provide a unique avenue for job-seeking Veterans in the Puget Sound, Washington area to find jobs in the health care industry. Interested Veterans will submit their resume to an online repository.

Health care companies that are committed to hiring Veterans will use the talent pool repository to review resumes and reach out to those job seekers whose qualifications meet their organization’s needs. Job seekers can upload their resume for health care employers to view at: http://www.HireAmericasHeroes.org/.

One of the health care company’s participating in this campaign is TriWest Healthcare Alliance. Phoenix-based TriWest partners with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in administering the VA Patient-Centered Community Care Program (VAPC3) and the Veterans Choice Card benefit across 28 states. To support this work, TriWest is expanding its Puyallup Call Center and will be adding 150 new jobs in the Puget Sound area.

TriWest President and CEO, David McIntyre, Jr. says TriWest is looking for qualified candidates in non-clinical and clinical occupations and the company hopes to attract as many Veterans as possible. “We respect and admire our nation’s Veterans for the experience they gained while serving,” said McIntyre. “We are committed to hiring Veterans and see this as a unique opportunity for Veterans to serve fellow Veterans as we continue our work with VA. And, we are hoping that this unique partnership with Hire America’s Heroes will lead to several hundred Veterans securing jobs in the health care sector within the Puget Sound, not simply the 150 we seek.”

TriWest is an Equal Opportunity Employer and offers a wide variety of career opportunities in areas such as Project Management, Administrative, Patient Services, Medical Operations, IT, Finance, Business Development, Data Services, and Customer Service. The company’s dedicated staff-with both military and business experience-brings together the best of the military and business worlds to ensure optimal organizational excellence.

About TriWest Healthcare Alliance:

Since its founding in 1996, TriWest Healthcare Alliance® has been on a mission to serve our country’s military community by providing access to quality health care. TriWest serves the nation’s Veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs Patient-Centered Community Care (VAPC3) program and the Veterans Choice Card benefit. Our network of dedicated health care professionals is located throughout all or parts of 28 states, as well as Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa. TriWest also provides behavioral health services to the U.S. Marine Corps. The company’s official website is: http://www.TriWest.com/.

About Hire America’s Heroes®:

Hire America’s Heroes® is a 501(c)3, non-profit corporation, which connects America’s major corporations with the rich skills and abilities of military service members and their families for the purpose of employment in the corporate workforce. Veterans of all eras, transitioning service members, spouses, Wounded Warrior caregivers, and members of Blue Star and Gold Star families are all welcome. Hire America’s Heroes promotes best practices and success strategies in military-to-corporate transitions, recruiting, hiring, on-boarding, and retention. The company’s official website is: http://hireamericasheroes.org/.

