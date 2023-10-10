JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today the September 2023 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 150 new projects in September as compared to 151 in August and 140 in July.



Image Caption: Q3 2023 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Projects.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 139 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 90 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 42 New Projects

Expansion – 57 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 48 New Projects

Plant Closings – 17 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

California – 11

Michigan – 11

Wisconsin – 10

Ohio – 9

Indiana – 8

Texas – 8

Pennsylvania – 7

Georgia – 6

Ontario – 6

New York – 5

Largest Planned Project

During the month of September, our research team identified 19 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Cummins Inc., who is considering investing $3 billion for the construction of a battery manufacturing facility and currently seeking a site in INDIANA.

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

ALBERTA:

Packaging and paper product mfr. is planning to invest $584 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on a manufacturing facility in HINTON, AB. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for Fall 2027.

QUEBEC:

Copper foil mfr. is planning to invest $514 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a manufacturing facility in GRANBY, QC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2026.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Custom corrugated packaging products mfr. is planning to invest $500 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their multiple manufacturing facilities in PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

OHIO:

Air taxi mfr. is planning to invest $478 million for the construction of a manufacturing and warehouse facility in DAYTON, OH. They have recently received approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2024, with completion slated for 2025.

NEW MEXICO:

Semiconductor mfr. is planning to invest $300 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a manufacturing facility in RIO RANCHO, NM. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

BRITISH COLUMBIA:

Wood product mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in HOUSTON, BC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2024.

OHIO:

Global plumbing and heating equipment mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the construction of a 180,000 sf manufacturing facility in SHALERSVILLE, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2023, with completion slated for early 2025.

TEXAS:

Solar panel mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the construction of a 1-million sf manufacturing and distribution facility in WILMER, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2024.

VIRGINIA:

Glass mfr. is planning to invest $155 million for a 360,000 sf expansion of their manufacturing and distribution facility in RIDGEWAY, VA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2025.

FLORIDA:

Aerospace company is planning to invest $150 million for the construction of a 200,000 sf manufacturing facility in TITUSVILLE, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

