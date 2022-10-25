WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Deployment Solutions (RDS), in partnership with M-Files, a global leader in information management, is announcing its sponsorship of the 2022 Special Olympics Florida Race for Inclusion on December 8, 2022, in Miami, FL. Each year, Special Olympics Florida serves nearly 60,000 athletes from Key West to Pensacola. Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, serving athletes in all 50 U.S. states and over 190 Countries.



RDS and M-Files Announce Sponsorship of the 2022 Special Olympics Florida Race for Inclusion – Miami.

As a Supporter Level Sponsor of the Race for Inclusion, RDS and M-Files will be supporting an event that raises funds to help provide:

Sports training and competition.

Critical health services.

Life-changing leadership programs to Special Olympics Florida athletes across the state.

“Included in the RDS mission is to build value for our clients and those we touch in the community,” said Jason McCloy Hall, Executive Vice President & COO of Rapid Deployment Solutions. “We are excited to partner with M-Files in supporting Special Olympics Florida, encouraging and supporting essential health services amongst its athletes.”

“The Special Olympics Florida athletes are outstanding competitors dedicated to excellence,” said Antti Nivala, Founder and CEO, M-Files. “Their commitment is inspirational, and M-Files is honored to help support them. Everyone taking part in the Race for Inclusion is a winner.”

The Race for Inclusion is part of Special Olympics Florida’s broader movement to build communities of inclusion and acceptance for people with intellectual disabilities. Participants can register for as many events as they like. A complete list of events and locations is at RaceforInclusion.org. Most events will take place during the last quarter of 2022.

You can join the RDS/M-Files Race for Inclusion Team at http://give.specialolympicsflorida.org/goto/teamrds and start supporting Special Olympics Florida athletes.

About Rapid Deployment Solutions:

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Rapid Deployment Solutions (RDS) is a woman-owned IT company delivering services powered by M-Files, SAP, and OpenText to Fortune 1000 and SMB companies globally. RDS combines unmatched experience and specialized capabilities globally. RDS provides the core values of integrity, healthy relationships, and unwavering commitment to customer service. For more information, visit https://rds-consulting.com/.

About M-Files:

M-Files is a global leader in information management. The M-Files metadata-driven document management platform enables knowledge workers to instantly find the right information in any context, automate business processes, and enforce information control. This provides businesses with a competitive advantage and substantial ROI as they deliver better customer experiences and higher-quality work with lower risk. For more information, visit https://www.m-files.com/.

About Special Olympics Florida:

Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary, Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and competition, crucial health services and life-changing leadership programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. It serves nearly 60,000 Special Olympics athletes annually, at no cost to athletes or their families. To learn more, visit https://www.specialolympicsflorida.org/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Press/Media Relations

Marketing@rds-consulting.com

866-432-3212

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO image for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-1025-s2p-rds-spolympics-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Rapid Deployment Solutions