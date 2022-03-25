LAS VEGAS, Nev., March 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — While inflation and financial struggles are challenging many across the United States, wealth strategist and “Recession Proof” founder Marcus Barney and his members have a lot to celebrate this year, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today. With a theme of “Elevation,” the 4th annual Recession Proof Convention will convene members for an exclusive entrepreneurship event on May 27-28, 2022 at The Mirage in Las Vegas.

“This year, we are combining financial literacy with a little fun as we come together to celebrate being Recession Proof in Vegas!” Barney said. “When we work together, we are even more powerful and more empowered to get out of debt and stay out of debt while enjoying all of the amazing things we have already accomplished.”

Last year’s event was held in Miami, with Barney chartering planes to fly his mentees to the convention. Past Recession Proof Convention speakers include Floyd Mayweather, Rick Ross, the Circle of CEOs, Wallstreet Trapper, and other high-profile business moguls and wealth strategists.

The multi-million-dollar Recession Proof program is comprised of financial literacy, personal and business funding, tradeline business strategies, coaching and more. Recession Proof reported 2021 year-end payroll of $2.5 million and sales commission of $1 million to his all-Black team of entrepreneurs. Further, Barney has mentored more than 10,000 others on building wealth, getting out from the crushing load of debt and becoming a successful entrepreneur.

“The education, the mentorship and the community all continue as we elevate our mission and each other at this one-of-a-kind annual get-together,” Barney added. “We are a true family of entrepreneurs and supporters.”

Exclusive to Recession Proof members, more details and registration for the private event are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/recession-proof-convention-elevation-tickets-291024751867.

About Marcus Barney

With the goal of spreading financial literacy to those who know what it is like to be financially disadvantaged, marginalized, broken and in America, Marcus Barney created Recession Proof, out-of-the-box strategies to change credit into cash, live luxuriously without spending extravagantly and build generational wealth. He recently received the 8 Figure Club Award from Clickfunnels and Russell Brunson. For more information, please visit https://www.recessionproofxtreme.com/sales

