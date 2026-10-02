WEST GROVE, Pa., Oct. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jenner’s Pond, a Simpson senior living community, announced the opening of a new virtual golf center created through a resident-led effort and support from the Simpson Foundation. The idea began with new resident Newt Brosius, an avid golfer who owned a golf simulator that he had previously used. When he moved to Jenner’s Pond, Brosius approached the Simpson Foundation about donating the simulator and creating a dedicated space where residents could use it.



Image caption: Jenner’s Pond resident Newt Brosius celebrates the opening of its new Virtual Golf Center, where residents can tee off on more than 80 courses from around the country and enjoy golf year-round. The new center was made possible with support from Brosius and the Simpson Foundation.

What began as one resident’s idea soon became a community project, the Jenner’s Pond Virtual Golf Center.

Brosius recruited fellow golfers to form a planning and support committee and worked with the Simpson Foundation and Simpson President and CEO, Dr. Carol McKinley to identify the right space, determine what was needed to create the center and develop a project budget.

“Newt saw an opportunity to take something he loved and turn it into something that could bring people together,” said McKinley. “That kind of resident involvement is what makes Jenner’s Pond a vibrant place to live. Our residents help shape the experiences and opportunities available in the community.”

For Brosius, having golf available on campus also filled a practical need. He and other Jenner’s Pond golfers had been traveling approximately 15 miles to Kennett Square to use a golf simulator.

“Having our own Virtual Golf Center will be a great way to not only enjoy golf but also to have fun and build friendships. Whether you’re a scratch golfer or just learning the game, the center offers great practice ranges. You can record your swing to see how you can improve, or play 80-plus courses from around the country, including Pebble Beach in CA and Bethpage Black inLong Island where the Ryder Cup was played recently.”

For non-golfers, there are many games, including mini golf. Residents can schedule “tee” times from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Simpson Foundation helped bring the project to fruition by combining existing charitable gift funds with additional contributions raised from the Jenner’s Pond community. A plaque inside the center recognizes the project’s major donors.

“The Simpson Foundation was happy to help with this idea and was happy to work with Newt and the committee to raise the additional funds needed to make it a reality,” said Bill McMorran, interim vice president of mission advancement.

Residents are already learning how to operate the simulator, and plans are underway for friendly games and events, including a miniature golf competition. The center also gives golfers a place to continue playing and practicing throughout the winter, regardless of weather.

The project reflects the Simpson Foundation’s broader role in supporting programs and amenities that enhance residents’ lives. The Foundation secures charitable support for benevolent care, resident programs and other life-enhancing services across Simpson communities.

The new center also adds to Jenner’s Pond’s recreational offerings for prospective residents who want to continue pursuing longtime interests, including golf, after moving to a senior living community.

“Golf is social, and it keeps people moving. It gives people a reason to get together, compete a little and have fun without having to leave the campus,” said Brosius.

ABOUT SIMPSON

Since 1865, Simpson has met the changing needs and desires of Pennsylvania area seniors from diverse backgrounds as a not-for-profit family of services consisting of three Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs): Simpson House, Simpson Meadows and Jenner’s Pond; three affordable senior living communities: Simpson Gardens I, Simpson Gardens II and Simpson Midtown; as well as Simpson HomeCare and Simpson Rehabilitation. The organization is dedicated to providing elders from diverse backgrounds with more amenities, better services, improved care and a higher quality of life in beautiful, dignified and spiritual settings. For more information, visit https://www.simpsonsenior.org/.

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News Source: Simpson