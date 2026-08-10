WEST GROVE, Pa., Aug. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simpson, a nonprofit senior living organization serving older adults across Pennsylvania, is launching a TechLab Speaker Series at its Jenner’s Pond community in West Grove. The public series will help older adults, families and health care professionals explore how artificial intelligence, remote monitoring and emerging technologies are changing the way older adults live and receive care.



Image caption: Simpson’s TechLab Speaker Series brings together leaders in health care, technology and senior living to explore how innovation can support healthier, safer and more independent aging.

The sessions will feature internationally recognized physicians, technologists, and senior living thought leaders discussing innovations in aging, memory care and independent living.

The TechLab Speaker Series is open to the public and supports Simpson’s belief that the future of aging is already here. The educational series builds on the innovations already in use at Jenner’s Pond. Jenner’s Pond has developed one of the region’s most progressive approaches to memory care by combining Comfort Matters®, a nationally accredited approach to dementia care, with person-directed living that honors each resident’s routines, choices, and dignity. AI-driven health monitoring and therapeutic gardens designed to encourage freedom and movement are examples of Simpson’s commitment to personalized support for residents’ health and well-being.

“As Americans live longer, more people will face dementia themselves or care for someone they love,” said Dr. Carol McKinley, PhD, president and CEO of Simpson. “At the same time, technological advances are creating new opportunities to help older adults live healthier, safer, and more independent lives. At Simpson, we’ve created a progressive health services community using technology to improve the lives of our residents.”

TECHLAB SPEAKER SERIES

“What If Your Healthcare Team Could See Tomorrow’s Health Risks Today?”

Wednesday, August 19, at 2 p.m. EDT

Dr. Kristopher Crawford, MD, CEO of Unity Gap, will join Dr. Carol McKinley, PhD, President and CEO of Simpson, to discuss how technology-enabled clinical monitoring and physician oversight are helping identify health concerns earlier, reduce avoidable hospitalizations, and support healthier aging. The presentation is designed for healthcare professionals, older adults planning for their future, family caregivers, and anyone interested in the role technology plays in healthcare.

“Can AI Help Us Hold On to What Makes Us Human?”

Tuesday, August 25, at 10 a.m. EDT

Dr. Stu Hamilton, PhD and founder of Amba, will join Dr. Carol McKinley, PhD, President and CEO of Simpson, to examine how artificial intelligence is supporting independent living, assisted living, and memory care, and how AI is helping older adults remain at home longer. The discussion will explore how technology can enhance safety, reduce falls and hospitalizations, and help preserve older adults’ independence.

In addition to the featured presentations, Jenner’s Pond is offering two opportunities to try health technologies in person:

“Try Smart Health Technology in Person” Demonstrations

Thursday, August 13 and Thursday, August 27, both at 10 a.m. EDT

Led by Jenner’s Pond technology concierge Jacob Brooke, these interactive sessions will introduce guests to smartwatches, health apps, wearable devices, and wireless health monitoring technologies that can help support healthier, more independent living.

Jenner’s Pond is a Life Plan Community offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing services to older adults throughout Chester County.

“The TechLab Speaker Series is another example of Simpson’s commitment to sharing knowledge, expanding access to innovative care, and helping community members and their families prepare for the future,” said Dr. McKinley.

Community members are invited to attend one or all of the TechLab Speaker Series events. RSVP is required; register at http://www.TechLabSeries.org/ or call (610) 822-2958.

ABOUT SIMPSON

Since 1865, Simpson has met the changing needs and desires of Pennsylvania area seniors from diverse backgrounds as a not-for-profit family of services consisting of three Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs): Simpson House, Simpson Meadows and Jenner’s Pond; three affordable senior living communities: Simpson Gardens I, Simpson Gardens II, and Simpson Midtown; as well as Simpson HomeCare and Simpson Rehabilitation. The organization is dedicated to providing elders from diverse backgrounds with more amenities, better services, improved care, and a higher quality of life in beautiful, dignified, and spiritual settings.

For more information, visit https://www.simpsonsenior.org/.

Press Page: https://www.simpsonsenior.org/about/press/

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News Source: Simpson