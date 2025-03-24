JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Women entrepreneurs now have a new funding opportunity with the RestorHER x Worth Pursuing Inc. Micro-Grant, designed to support women-owned, for-profit businesses while promoting well-being and sustainability. RestorHER, founded by Cheya Thousand, helps ambitious women thrive without burnout through funding, coaching, and community-driven initiatives.



During the inaugural launch, three grants will be awarded, including one designated for a woman entrepreneur in government contracting. Sponsored by Vision Solution LLC and Dr. Matthew Rosario, this grant will be awarded at the Minority Business GovCon Summit on April 19, 2025. Founded by Latasha Brooks, the summit provides minority entrepreneurs with essential tools, resources, and networking opportunities in government contracting.

“Too often, women push themselves to burnout in pursuit of success,” said Cheya Thousand, founder of RestorHER. “This micro-grant provides financial support to women entrepreneurs who are building sustainable businesses while prioritizing their well-being. We no longer have to sacrifice our well-being for success.”

ELIGIBILITY & APPLICATION PROCESS

The micro-grant is open to women entrepreneurs in the U.S. who own or operate a for-profit business. Funds can be used for business growth, professional development, or well-being initiatives but not for personal expenses or debt repayment.

Applications open April 1–30, 2025, with recipients announced in May. Apply at https://cheyathousand.com/.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE

RestorHER seeks corporate partners to empower women entrepreneurs. Interested sponsors can contact cheya@cheyathousand.com for details.

About RestorHER & Worth Pursuing Inc.

RestorHER, founded by Cheya Thousand, helps ambitious women thrive without burnout through funding, coaching, and community-driven initiatives.

Worth Pursuing Inc. supports women in business through education, resources, and mental health advocacy. To learn more, visit https://worthpursuinginc.org/.

For more information, visit https://cheyathousand.com/.

News Source: Cheya Thousand Consulting