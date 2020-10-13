DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DR ZVI PEARLSTEIN, founder of Missing Links Health, Inc., is proud to introduce his latest innovation, SitFit Chair™, a revolutionary portable multi-positional personal home gym chair.





SitFit Chair™ was invented as the antidote to sedentary disease and our sedentary lifestyle. The timely arrival of SitFit Chair™ makes it the home health and fitness device of choice to combat the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on our ability to stay healthy and fit.

Learn more: http://www.sitfitchair.com/

Novel Resistance System

Total core exercises including ab crunches and low back range of motion and strengthening are offered with unlimited incrementally adjustable resistance.

Perform biceps, triceps, lats, deltoids, quadriceps, hamstrings, adductors, abductors, and glutes exercises with SitFit Chair™. The SitFit Chair has hand grips at waist level and lower leg level. Grab the hand grips and get to work.

Smooth Hinges

SitFit Chair™ allows you to perform many different core and extremity exercises as well as multiple upright and reclining chair settings thanks to five pairs of specially designed hinges.

The hinges serve as the “engine” of the chair. The smoothness of hinge function is associated with the incorporation of a novel spring release mechanism.

Hand and Foot Support

SitFit Chair™ features elevated lower leg and foot support so you can sit back and kick your feet up. The chair is orthopedically designed so the foot is elevated higher than the knee, and the knee is elevated higher than the hip.

Ultimate Portability

SitFit Chair™ is extremely portable thanks to its foldable center. This personal gym folds neatly and is transportable for use outside of the home, in the yard, at the beach or pool, camping, at sporting events, and more. For added convenience, SitFit Chair™ is made to be carried as a backpack or on your shoulder.

DR ZVI invites you to learn more about the upcoming SitFit Chair™ Kickstarter launch on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET/EDT: https://producthype.co/sitfitchair/

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/plOMw4aBX_s

About DR ZVI PEARLSTEIN “The Soul Doctor”

DR ZVI, founder of Missing Links Health, Inc., practiced general orthopedic surgery in the U.S. Air Force and in civilian practice for more than 25 years. He is a father, man of faith, speaker, author, former U.S. Air Force Major who served during Persian Gulf War I, former assistant professor at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, former radio talk show host, and professional trumpet player. On many nights he can be found doing what he so enjoys-being in the out-of-body creative “flow” playing his trumpet somewhere in South Florida.

DR ZVI is available for insurance company, corporate, organization, group, and individual training, education, speaking engagements, and consultation, both live in person and via webinar. For additional information, visit http://www.drzvi.com/.

