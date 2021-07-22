Right Hand Technology Group Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501

PITTSBURGH, Pa., July 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Right Hand Technology Group has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

Right Hand Technology Group has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Right Hand Technology Group to the 2021 MSP 501.

“We are very honored to be once again recognized as one of the top-performing managed service providers.” said Josh Wilhelm, President, Right Hand Technology Group. “Our team’s absolute dedication to working in our clients’ best interest and continually improving processes is what creates trust with our clients who continue to refer us to other businesses. Our Cyber Security programs are best-in-class in the industry and this has fueled our growth, moving Right Hand Technology Group up 269 positions on the list in just one year.”

This year’s list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the MSP Summit held Nov. 1-2 in Las Vegas as part of the Channel Partners Conf. & Expo.

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces.

“The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. “Coordinated by Channel Futures MSP 501 editor Allison Francis, this year’s list was clearly one of the best ever on record.”

“Vendors that are aligned with the Channel Futures MSP 501 are driving a new wave of innovation in the industry. Through their partnerships they are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2021 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector.”

The MSP 501 winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo / MSP Summit, Nov. 1-4, in Las Vegas.

The complete 2021 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures’ website.

Background

The 2021 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from March 1-May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Right Hand Technology Group

Right Hand Technology Group, Inc. was founded on a very simple idea – that your IT and Cyber Security company should have your back. Our Cybersecurity program consists of expert staff, best in class tools and proven processes to provide organizations with comprehensive Cybersecurity without having to build a team with tools and processes internally. We plan, monitor, and manage our clients’ technology and Cybersecurity to allow them to focus on their own business growth and organizational success. We have implemented mature processes based on the National Institute of Standards in Technology (NIST) framework to give our clients complete confidence in our services. Every eligible member of our technical team is security certified because IT management should focus on expediency but not at the expense of security. With the right team in place, we help companies find and maintain the proper balance between the two.

Learn more: https://www.righthandtechnologygroup.com/

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry, Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; We are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Josh Wilhelm

President

Right Hand Technology Group

Phone: (412) 254-4448

jwilhelm@rhtg.net

News Source: Right Hand Technology Group