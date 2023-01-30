COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont., Jan. 30, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RightOnTrek was selected as a finalist in the 2023 Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards. Already receiving multiple best-in-class awards and recognitions from Backpacker Magazine for their outdoor adventure meals, they now earn recognition for their packaging and product experience pairing as well.



RightOnTrek re-imagined the eating experience around its packaging and challenges the industry convention of heavy plastic aluminum-laden pouches. RightOnTrek’s multi-layer package material is made of 100% bio-based materials sourced from tree pulp. Their meals are designed to cook in minutes, and taste great. The eco-friendly packaging is waterproof and still has the durability required for any outdoor adventure.

One of the biggest accomplishments in RightOnTrek meal packaging is that it’s plastic-free.

The middle barrier layer is a material made from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) approved wood pulp.

The inner linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) is a bio-based plastic. The company that produces it is International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC), certified.

The convention for outdoor meals is to cook and freeze dry food in a factory, package for a 10 to 30-year shelf life, and the end user rehydrates their meal with warm water in the bag.

While the soak-in-a-bag method is convenient, it requires heavy packaging that can handle the boiling water without burning one’s hands. Sourcing and processing the plastics and metals in this packaging do harm to multiple upstream ecosystems, and you certainly don’t want any of it in your system or our environment after use.

RightOnTrek challenges the need for adventure-ready meals to have doomsday-worthy shelf life. Their meals cook fresh on the trail and are ready for your next adventure, with an 18-month shelf life.

“The material going into the packaging is as important as what it turns into after use. By choosing 100% bio-based packaging derived from renewable resources, we feel we are doing our best to maintain a sustainable life cycle on the consumers’ behalf,” said Eric Boxer Sustainability Engineer and Head Chef of RightOnTrek Meals.

RightOnTrek is thrilled to be recognized as one of top-30 Product of the Year finalists.

Its core team was in attendance at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show from January 10-12, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah to join with leaders in outdoor product innovation: https://outdoorretailer.com/events-education/innovation-awards/.

RightOnTrek meals are available in retail stores throughout the US, and online. Learn more: https://rightontrek.com/meals/store

About RightOnTrek:

RightOnTrek is a leader and innovator in outdoor recreation services that make epic wilderness adventures and transformative outdoors experiences accessible to everyone. For first-time family campers and lifelong elite mountaineers it provides an online trip planner, 24/7 automated gear rental near Glacier National Park, and the most delicious and nutritious backpacking meals you can find. Its Adventure Meals are available both online and in a growing number of retail stores nationwide. Learn more: https://rightontrek.com/.

RightOnTrek, Inc., 2593 Highway 2 East, Suite 3, Kalispell, MT 59901, USA.

