RightOnTrek, which aims to introduce everyone to the great outdoors and backpacking, is partnering with international backpacking adventure company HIGHLANDER to provide its award winning meals and gear rental support for HIGHLANDER's U.S. based events.



Having just completed construction of its first Wilderness EDGE, a 24×7 fully automated outdoors gear rental facility outside Glacier National Park, RightOnTrek also offers a gear rental delivery service for guided expeditions in the western U.S.

HIGHLANDER has four backpacking “Adventures of a Lifetime” scheduled in the U.S. for 2023, which will be served by RightOnTrek:

Big Bear Lake, California (May 24th – 28th)

Ogden, Utah (September 5th – 9th)

Kalispell, Montana (September 19th – 23rd)

North Lake Tahoe, California (October 3rd – 7th)

HIGHLANDER participants can reserve their gear online in advance at RightOnTrek’s website, and RightOnTrek will deliver it to them at the event. When the event is complete, RightOnTrek will pick up the gear, giving HIGHLANDERs a fluid and easy gear rental experience.

“RightOnTrek is committed to providing the best meals and backpacking gear to HIGHLANDERs,” said Victoria Livschitz, RightOnTrek founder and CEO. “We spent years developing our meals and turnkey outdoors gear rental delivery service and are ready to make sure their guests are fully equipped for their trek.”

RightOnTrek gear rentals offer everything backpackers need including tents, cooking gear, communication devices, backpacks, sleeping bags, trekking poles, bear sacks and bear spray. They offer for sale consumable items including first aid kits, water purification drops, emergency shelters, and an essentials kit that has everything from sunscreen to lighters, wipes, soap, toothbrush, insect repellant and more.

RightOnTrek meals are highly rated by local enthusiasts and mainstream publications alike. BACKPACKER Magazine gave it the best Mac and Cheese award saying, “This mac is like a from-scratch Kraft with the volume turned up to 11.” RightOnTrek offers six signature breakfasts and ten dinners and accommodates special dietary needs and preferences including vegetarian, vegan and keto. It also has offerings that are suitable for those with peanut, dairy, gluten and soy allergies.

About HIGHLANDER:

HIGHLANDER is a leading global long-distance backpacking event series organizer with over 40 events in 20 countries worldwide. It’s a chance to experience the Adventure of a Lifetime on 2-5 day guided treks of approximately 15, 30, 60 or 100 miles. HIGHLANDER is for all nature lovers, explorers and modern-day nomads who are ready to get out of their comfort zone and embark on a completely self-sustained multi-day stay in nature.

For additional information visit https://highlanderadventure.com/. To contact HIGHLANDER, email info@highlanderadventure.com.

About RightOnTrek:

RightOnTrek (RightOnTrek.com) makes epic outdoor adventures accessible to new hikers and lifelong mountaineers alike. It makes amazing backcountry experiences simple with an online trip planner, complete high tech outdoors gear rental packages, and delicious and nutritious trail meals. RightOnTrek offers its signature meals, a full day meal planner, and single day meal kits which give you all the snacks and sides you need for full day and multi-day treks. With RightOnTrek, you can feel confident finding your way through the wilderness, and return safely with memories that will last a lifetime.

For additional information visit https://rightontrek.com/. To contact the RightOnTrek team, email info@rightontrek.com.

