BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 22, 2024 — Litaker for Congress is pleased to announce the appointment of three key personnel who will play crucial roles in her bid for the congressional seat in Alabama's 7th district. This team combines deep political acumen with innovative approaches, aligning perfectly with the campaign's mission.



Image caption: Robin Litaker – Litaker for Congress Alabama.

Jacob Thomas has been appointed as the Campaign Manager. With a strong background in various strategic roles within political campaigns, Jacob brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to our campaign’s leadership. His expertise in campaign management will be instrumental in guiding our campaign effectively.

Christi Gibson joins the team as the Outreach Director. Known for her extensive experience in community engagement and public relations, Christi will lead our efforts to connect with voters, stakeholders, and community leaders, enhancing Robin Litaker’s visibility and engagement across the district.

Robert Crocker Jr. will serve as the Campaign Consultant. Robert’s expertise in political strategy and campaign analytics will provide valuable strategic advice, helping to optimize our campaign’s reach and impact.

These new team members join existing staff members Christian Brown, Administrative Support Director; Bea Nichols, Campaign Treasurer; and Patrick Reilly, County Strategist, all of whom have played pivotal roles in setting the strategic direction and operational groundwork of our campaign.

“We are thrilled to have Jacob, Christi, and Robert join our team, along with our existing members Christian, Bea, and Patrick,” said Robin Litaker. “Their expertise and commitment to excellence are exactly what our campaign needs to effectively represent the interests of Alabama’s 7th district. I am confident in their abilities to lead our campaign to victory.”

For more information about Robin Litaker’s campaign and to support our journey, please visit https://robinforalabama.com/

