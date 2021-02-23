ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RoboSolucio, an innovator in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for mobile robot companions, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Computer Mainstream Corporation (CMC), an Atlanta-based company specializing in serving government agencies and municipalities with IT, Fire Prevention, Emergency Management, e-Learning, and IBM solutions.

As people begin to go back to work and school there is a growing demand for COVID symptom detection to help keep people safe. According to the agreement CMC will co-market RoboSolucio’s AI Puppy to federal customers and its corporate and education customers as a complimentary product to its current services. Existing methods of temperature scanning in the market are impersonal and often awkward. AI Puppy offers many more uses than just temperature scanning.

AI Puppy is a mobile autonomous robot with a personality. In addition to human-like expression and voice dialog, it has multiple advanced capabilities that bring it to life. When people see AI Puppy in action they immediately light up with a smile and form a connection with the cute robot. The cute friendly puppy robot makes temperature scanning for COVID symptoms a lot easier. Its concierge and teacher’s assistant capabilities are a great compliment to the temperature scanning. AI Puppy is the perfect assistant for security guards, receptionists, teachers, elderly, and children.

About CMC

CMC (Computer Mainstream Corporation) is a privately held corporation headquartered in Atlanta, GA. CMC is a certified WOSB (Woman-Owned Small Business) and a Federal Prime Contractor. In the first phase of operations, CMC supplied professional employment services with a primary mission to provide a reliable source of qualified Information Technology and Administrative Support.

CMC has provided exceptional high-quality services to their clients for over 15 years. With a “can do” attitude, CMC has delivered projects on time, while maintaining a low overhead and is thus able to keep its contract costs down and within budget creating a cost savings to their customers. For more information on CMC please visit http://www.cmc-na.com/

About RoboSolucio

RoboSolucio LLC is a privately held limited liability corporation headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company offers innovative artificial intelligence robot solutions to provide COVID-19 symptom detection (body temp, chronic cough, labored breathing), health companions, and teacher’s assistants. Robot solutions include fall detection, call for help, remote control, autonomous navigation, video streaming, voice control & dialog, compliance, facial recognition. Our front desk security and concierge services are ideal for companies and building managers to control access to the workplace safely and provide helpful concierge services.

We specialize in elder care for aging in place, senior & assisted living homes, doctor offices, hospitals. Our teacher’s assistant delivers mini lessons, monitors student comprehension, and probes students to understand. As a Woman Owned Small Business, RoboSolucio is committed to excellence and creating innovative and flexible solutions for its clients.

For more information about AI Puppy please visit http://www.robosolucio.com/ and follow the company’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmwOGtq5F02zmQ-jN9nlDRw or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/robosolucio or Instagram at RoboSolucio.

MULTIMEDIA:

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/2x7kJkGYImU

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0223s2p-AI-Puppy4-300dpi.jpg

News Source: RoboSolucio LLC