LANGHORNE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Oakridge Leaders, a Bucks County-based communications consultancy led by admissions and marketing strategist Ryan Abramson, today announced a renewed initiative to help high school students in Bucks County, Langhorne, and the greater Philadelphia region craft authentic, meaningful college application essays that reflect their unique voices and experiences.



Image caption: Ryan Abramson, Admissions and Marketing Strategist at Oakridge Leaders.

As the college admissions landscape grows more competitive each year, students in communities like Langhorne, Newtown, Yardley, and across Bucks County face unique challenges in making their applications stand out. Abramson, a seasoned communications consultant and admissions strategist, believes the key lies in authentic storytelling.

“Admissions officers want to meet the real you,” Abramson explained. “Too often, students feel pressured to write what they think colleges want to hear. The most powerful essays are honest, thoughtful, and deeply personal.”

For Abramson, equity in admissions is just as important as authenticity. In articles and interviews he emphasized that all students — regardless of school, background, or ZIP code — should have the tools and guidance to present their true selves. His coaching approach focuses on building confidence and clarity, empowering students to articulate their values, passions, and future goals.

Bucks County families often seek guidance rooted in over 25 years of experience in communications, marketing, and education. In communities such as Langhorne, throughout the Lehigh Valley and the broader United States, students are increasingly exploring strategies — from reflective writing exercises to collaborative workshops — that help them craft essays which clearly and authentically communicate their stories to admissions readers.

The focus on local students and community connections makes Oakridge Leaders a trusted partner for families navigating the admissions process in the Philadelphia region. “Every student deserves the opportunity to tell their story in a way that reflects who they are,” Abramson shared. “It’s not just about getting into college — it’s about owning your voice.”

About Ryan Abramson:

Ryan Abramson is a Pennsylvania-based author, consultant, and founder of Oakridge Leaders. Known for his authentic, strategic approach to communication, he brings more than 20 years of experience helping families, schools, and nonprofit leaders tell their stories, secure vital resources, and build trust with the communities they serve. He resides in Middletown Township, Langhorne, Bucks County. Learn more: https://ryantabramson.com/ryan-abramson-a-great-story/

