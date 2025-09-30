LANGHORNE, Pa., Sept. 30, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Communications strategist Ryan Abramson, founder Oakridge Leaders, has joined the field of higher education in a new role as Director of Strategic Communications at Penn State Lehigh Valley. Abramson brings more than 25 years of experience in marketing, communications, and leadership development to support the University’s mission of student success and community engagement.



“I am honored to contribute to an institution that has such a lasting impact across Pennsylvania,” said Abramson. “My career has always focused on positive authentic storytelling and strategic growth, and I look forward to helping Penn State Lehigh Valley amplify its role as a resource for students and the community.”

Alongside his higher education role, Abramson will continue to contribute to Oakridge Leaders, a communications consultancy based in Langhorne, Bucks County. Through the firm, he has advised nonprofits, schools, and businesses on brand development, digital marketing, and authentic engagement strategies.

He also shares professional insights on LinkedIn and through a Penn State blog where he writes about communication, leadership, and trends in AI and digital storytelling.

Abramson is recognized for his work as a public speaker, mentor, and advocate for authentic leadership. His expertise spans SEO strategy, social media, content marketing, and data-driven communication, positioning him to support both Penn State Lehigh Valley and the broader community in new ways.

ABOUT PENN STATE LEHIGH VALLEY

Located in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, Penn State Lehigh Valley provides students with access to a world-class education through more than 275 majors offered across the Penn State system including 11 majors that can be completed entirely on the Upper Saucon campus. The campus serves as a hub of academic excellence and community engagement in the Lehigh Valley region.

ABOUT OAKRIDGE LEADERS

Founded in Langhorne, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Oakridge Leaders helps schools, individuals, nonprofits, and businesses share authentic stories through strategic marketing, SEO, and leadership consulting. Website: https://www.oakridgeleaders.com/.

