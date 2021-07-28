JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Brian Capobianco joins SalesLeads Inc. leading the Company’s new Prospecting Services. Mr. Capobianco, formerly the Director of Production with MHSS (Material Handling Sales Solutions) a lead generation, appointment setting, and outsourced business development company, will lead the new industrial focused front-end sales development efforts.

SalesLeads Inc. recently expanded to include the new Prospecting Services to support existing clients with their business development operations, executing a series of front-end sales tactics to drive additional sales opportunities with qualified prospects so that their internal sales team can focus on more meaningful conversations with prospects that are ready to engage.

“Over the years, SalesLeads Inc. has partnered with numerous sales and marketing departments in the material handling, logistics, automation and other industrial areas identifying, engaging, and nurturing decision makers in their target accounts until they are sales-ready as defined by the client,” said Evan Lamolinara, president of SalesLeads Inc. “We’ve developed and put into practice proven systems and processes with the help and support of Brian Capobianco, and are looking forward to him contributing to accelerating our growth with this new service offering to existing and future clients.”

The Company has begun marketing the new Prospecting Services on its website. You can find it at https://salesleadsinc.com/prospecting-services/

