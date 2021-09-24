HOPKINS, Minn., Sept. 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sam Stiele announces “We Lean Local” Platform. A lot of people talk about politics and reflect on what is happening nationally. Local government impacts our lives perhaps more than any other vote we cast. When you think about who is at the helm in local government those are the people planning future city needs.



Sometimes those needs are emergency services, engaging in discussions about schools, parks and developments as the community changes.

Over the last 60 years our family has seen this community go from “Cars & Bars” to a town with strong art connections, focus on health, sought after restaurants and commitment to quality of life for residents. Now, as I look to the future, I am excited about where we’re headed, but we have a lot of heavy lifting to do.

My number one priority is to maintain the strong quality of life residents here in Hopkins love and deserve. We need to support our city services through proper planning. There is a short period of time to execute before rapid population growth and the light rail expansion.

In everything I do, my family does, we don’t just look to national politics because what impacts us most in our daily lives is local. When running for elected office at any level, sometimes people want to know what party every candidate belongs to, but Hopkins runs non-partisan city elections. It isn’t about a party it is about people. The people who live here, shop here, work here, own businesses here, go to school here.

When we’re talking about what Hopkins needs, instead of asking what political party we belong to, let’s talk about our community. Because ultimately, We Lean Local.

Sam has been married to his wife, Kimberly Stiele, for 20 years as of October 6th. They have two kids, Oliver 13, and Caroline 9. They are proud to raise their kids, and their dogs (Jelly and Peanut Butter), here in Hopkins. It was Sam’s father’s dream to live in Hopkins, and Sam is happy to have been able to realize that dream with his own family. Sam is running for Mayor of Hopkins; election day is November 2, 2021.

