SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), an industry-leading capital markets advisory firm, announced that it has been named Best Places to Work 2022 by the San Diego Business Journal (SDBJ). MCT was ranked number seven in the medium-sized company category (50 – 249 U.S. employees). This award is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in San Diego that benefit the county’s economy, workforce, and local businesses.



Image Caption: Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®).

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in downtown San Diego, MCT has grown from a pipeline hedging services specialist into a fully-integrated provider of capital markets services and software. MCT employs over 100 people and has continued to grow despite the pandemic. The company’s leadership group has made it a point of pride to always go beyond the call of duty to take care of all staff needs.

“We are excited to announce that MCT has once again earned this award and climbed the ranks as one of San Diego’s Best Places to Work,” said Chad Campora, Head of Human Resources. “This year we feel extremely grateful to join all the other great companies in San Diego to achieve this feat as we tackle one of the toughest years in the history of mortgage markets.

“We take great pride in the respect, trust and commitment each MCT team member shows every day. We want work to be an enjoyable and purposeful part of life with a focus on wellness, connection, and ultimately nurturing a culture of our mission and values.”

The SDBJ puts companies that applied for the award through an extensive evaluation process that includes a detailed analysis of company workplace policies and practices along with a comprehensive employee survey. The combined scores determine the top companies and the final rankings. The winning companies were honored at a virtual awards ceremony hosted by the SDBJ in August.

More information on the SDBJ’s Best Places to Work in San Diego program can be found at https://www.sdbj.com/events/2022_best_places/

About MCT:

Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry’s leading provider of fully integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive!.

MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Healdsburg, and San Antonio. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love.

For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Vested

mct@fullyvested.com

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0311-s2p-mcttrad-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Mortgage Capital Trading Inc.