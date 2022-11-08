SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The San Francisco Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI-SF) is delighted to announce that five recipients have been awarded the Etoile d’Escoffier Culinary Scholarship in 2022. L’Etoile scholarships support outstanding female students and graduates in achieving their professional aspirations as they become the next leaders of the culinary industry. The scholarship and its recipients are a key part of LDEI-SF’s mission of education, advocacy, and philanthropy.



Image Caption: San Francisco Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier.

The recipients will be honored during a fundraising reception at Nightbird restaurant in San Francisco on Monday, November 14, 2022 from 5:00-7:30 PM. The event is open to the public and tickets may be purchased in advance. Nightbird, named to the Top 100 Restaurants by the San Francisco Chronicle in 2019, is owned by James Beard Award-nominated and LDEI-SF chapter member Kim Alter, and the event will raise funds for future scholarships.

“It’s our ambition to support and nurture the next generation of leaders in food and beverage through education, advocacy, and philanthropy,” said Scholarship Committee Chair Chantal Martin of LDEI-SF. “The L’Etoile d’Escoffier Culinary Scholarship empowers future movers and makers in the culinary industry. We’re proud to recognize this year’s recipients and we raise a glass to their continued success.”

The 2022 scholarship winners are all students or recent graduates of accredited culinary programs. Each of them is actively seeking professional experience in various culinary fields, as follows:

Savannah Bundy , Laney College Baking & Pastry Program (seeking broadcast food programming or cookbook publishing experience)

, Laney College Baking & Pastry Program (seeking broadcast food programming or cookbook publishing experience) Jasmine Dillard , Treasure Island Job Corp Culinary Academy (seeking restaurant experience)

, Treasure Island Job Corp Culinary Academy (seeking restaurant experience) Kannanuth Lert-ariyaphokhin , City College of San Francisco Culinary Arts Management and Food Service Management Programs (seeking catering business and pastry experience)

, City College of San Francisco Culinary Arts Management and Food Service Management Programs (seeking catering business and pastry experience) Silvana Marincola , Laney College Culinary Arts Restaurant Management Program (seeking restaurant and bakery experience)

, Laney College Culinary Arts Restaurant Management Program (seeking restaurant and bakery experience) Diana Zalvidar, Laney College Baking & Pastry Program (seeking chocolatier or patisserie experience)

Employers in the culinary industry are encouraged to contact Chantal Martin, Scholarship Committee Chair, with potential opportunities for the recipients at cmartin@peralta.edu.

About Les Dames d’Escoffier International:

LDEI is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the food, beverage and hospitality fields. To do this, 2,500 members in 43 chapters worldwide provide leadership, educational opportunities and philanthropy within their communities.

For more information, visit https://ldei.org/ and follow us on Facebook, Instagram @lesdamesintl, Linked-in and Twitter @lesdamesintl.

More information on The San Francisco chapter of LDEI can be accessed at https://lesdamessf.org/. Follow our chapter activities on Instagram @lesdamessf.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET

Communications Committee Chair

415-730-0064 | kcharles @ charlescomm.com

News Source: Les Dames d’Escoffier San Francisco