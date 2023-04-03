SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 3, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The San Francisco Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI-SF) is now accepting new membership applications through May 31, 2023, with the aim of furthering its mission to support and nurture the next generation of women leaders in the food, fine beverage, and hospitality industries.



Image Caption: San Francisco Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier.

Prospective members may be nominated by existing LDEI-SF chapter members or may self-nominate by applying directly to the organization. Self-nomination was introduced as on option for the new member applications in order to foster a more equitable nomination process and to further the organization’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“The San Francisco Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier strives to propel and support women and diversity in positions of leadership across the many facets of the hospitality industry,” said Frankie Whitman, First Vice President, and Membership Committee Chair, Les Dames d’Escoffier, SF Chapter. “Last year, LDEI-SF inducted ten new members to bring our chapter membership to over 130 strong of accomplished leaders in food, beverage, wine, hospitality, publishing, media, public relations, and agriculture. We are excited to welcome in a new cohort that will continue to propel our organization forward.”

LDEI-SF is especially interested in applications from young, diverse candidates eager to actively contribute their time and talent to grow within the chapter. Active membership includes attending at least two member events per year and participating in the organization as a volunteer, committee member, chair, host of an event, or member of the Board of Directors.

To be considered, members must have at least five years of professional experience as a leader in the food and wine industries and have a commitment to and involvement in community service. Members must also agree to support Les Dames d’Escoffier’s vision, basic values, and philanthropic missions of Scholarship, Business Development for women, and Fellowship.

To apply, applicants must secure a letter of recommendation from a current Dame of the San Francisco Chapter. If the self-nominating applicant who meets the membership criteria does not know a current member, one will be appointed to write a letter of recommendation and later act as their chapter liaison for the first year. For a complete list of requirements and to apply, please review the application page on the LDEI-SF website.

Completed applications will be accepted through May 31, 2023. The Membership Committee recommendation and the vote of the Board determine membership acceptance.

For questions regarding nominations or applications, please contact LDEI-SF Membership Chair Frankie Whitman at frankiewhitman@gmail.com.

About Les Dames d’Escoffier International:

LDEI is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the food, beverage, and hospitality fields. To do this, 2,500 members in 43 chapters worldwide provide leadership, educational opportunities, and philanthropy within their communities. For more information, visit LDEI.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @lesdamesintl and LinkedIn.

About Les Dames d’Escoffier International – San Francisco Chapter:

The San Francisco chapter of LDEI, founded in 1989, provides programs and philanthropy to support its members and nurture the next generation of culinary leaders. More information on the San Francisco chapter of LDEI can be accessed at lesdamessf.org. Follow our chapter activities on Instagram @lesdamessf and on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Katie Canfield, DipWSET

Communications Committee, Les Dames d’Escoffier San Francisco Chapter

katie@odonnell-lane.com

530-720-1138

Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET

Communications Committee Chair, Les Dames d’Escoffier San Francisco Chapter

kcharles@charlescomm.com

415-730-0064

