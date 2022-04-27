ATLANTA, Ga., April 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) announced the firm is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Since opening its doors in April 2002, SBA has helped organizations in every sector of the North American economy navigate their toughest employee benefits challenges while reducing plan expenses and improving efficiency, compliance and the participant experience.

SBA was founded by industry veterans Mindy Zatto and Andy Adams, whose big-firm experience as benefits consultants and plan administrators for some of the world’s largest companies earned them a reputation for innovative thinking and exceptional service. Their work also revealed a market need for a new model of employee benefits consulting that could bridge the all-too-common gap between how benefits plans are designed and how they are administered. With this objective in mind, Zatto and Adams started SBA operating out of their homes.

“From day one, SBA set out to do things differently,” said Adams. “Plan sponsors need an advocate in their corner — someone who will help close the gaps in their employee benefits. Having experience with both traditional benefits consulting issues and outsourced plan administration gave us a unique perspective on how to deliver the best and most cost-effective services possible. Twenty years in, it’s a calling that still energizes us.”

Over the last two decades, SBA has grown from its humble beginnings into an award-winning employer whose team of nearly 30 full-time consultants — including seven credentialed actuaries — is among the industry’s most experienced. The firm’s clients, which range in size from 1,000 to 300,000 employees and span publicly-traded, private and government organizations, turn to SBA to address complex plan issues with practical solutions and expert support.

In the early days, SBA focused on helping plan sponsors optimize their retirement and retiree health plans through plan design, actuarial services, plan de-risking and third-party administrator management. Today, the firm supports every category of employee benefits, from health and welfare to financial wellness and from rewards and recognition to tuition assistance. SBA’s more than two dozen service lines now include defined contribution (DC) compliance; vendor search, implementation, management and recovery; plan governance; outsourced pension administration; specialty call center support; and much more.

“SBA’s focus on doing right by our clients and our colleagues has rewarded us with the opportunity to create lifelong relationships, not just business partnerships,” said Zatto. “This commitment has been our guidepost for 20 years and will continue to define our business for the next 20 years to come.”

About Strategic Benefits Advisors:

Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) is an independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm focused on creatively and effectively solving complex benefits issues for clients ranging from 1,000 to over 300,000 employees. Founded in 2002 by veteran consultants Mindy Zatto and Andy Adams, SBA provides practical consulting recommendations and expert implementation of solutions for all types of employee benefits programs, including retirement, health and welfare, financial wellness and employee recognition. With an average of over 25 years in the field, SBA’s team of actuaries, consultants and systems specialists is among the most experienced in the industry. For more information, visit https://www.sba-inc.com/.

News Source: Strategic Benefits Advisors Inc.