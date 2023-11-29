ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 29, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Strategic Benefits Advisors (SBA) today announced the appointment of Michael Yaschik as a senior benefits consultant. In this role, Yaschik will counsel SBA’s clients as they navigate both strategic benefits initiatives and everyday administration of their pension, 401(k) and health and welfare (H&W) plans.



Photo Caption: Strategic Benefits Advisors hires industry veteran Michael Yaschik.

Yaschik brings more than 25 years of pension consulting experience to SBA. He most recently served as a senior project manager at global professional services firm Aon (NYSE: AON), where he managed a team of customer service representatives, pension analysts and technical analysts as they helped new clients implement custom pension administration systems and provided ongoing pension administration services. Prior to his 24 years at Aon, Yaschik was a benefits analyst for Atlanta-based pulp and paper company Georgia-Pacific.

“At this time of sweeping transformation in the benefits landscape, employers need experienced advisors they can rely on for sound guidance and creative approaches for anticipating and solving problems,” said SBA Founding Principal Mindy Zatto. “SBA is proud to welcome Michael Yaschik as a senior benefits consultant. His quarter-century of experience significantly augments a team we are already proud to call one of the most tenured in the business.”

“The most rewarding part of my career has been building long-term trust with clients through the delivery of thoughtful guidance and attentive service,” said Yaschik. “I’m excited to join a team that shares these values, and I am energized by the opportunity to forge new relationships and solve fresh challenges on behalf of SBA’s clients.”

Yaschik earned his bachelor’s degree in risk management in 1997 from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business, where he graduated cum laude. He earned his master’s degree in business administration (MBA) in finance from Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business in 2000.

About Strategic Benefits Advisors:

Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) is an independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm focused on creatively and effectively solving complex benefits issues for clients ranging from 1,000 to over 300,000 employees. Founded in 2002 by veteran consultants Mindy Zatto and Andy Adams, SBA provides practical consulting recommendations and expert implementation of solutions for all types of employee benefits programs, including retirement, health and welfare, financial wellness and employee recognition. With an average of over 25 years in the field, SBA’s team of actuaries, consultants and systems specialists is among the most experienced in the industry.

