SANTO ANDRÉ, Brazil, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 28, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Santo André, Brazil, is a dynamic city of sophistication and opportunity. Home to three-quarters of a million people, it yet maintains its welcoming attitude and signature friendliness. Although lying within Greater São Paulo’s industrial corridor, green spaces such as Parque Central, with its picturesque lakes and shady walkways, provide respite from the city’s hectic urban tempo. And Parque Chácara da Baronesa transports visitors to the 18th century with its colonial-era mansion and landscaped gardens. Downtown Santo André is a center for nightlife, entertainment, and festivals. And right in the bustling center of this dynamic urban mosaic, the new Ideal Church of Scientology Mission of Santo André welcomes one and all.



Scientology Missions form the vanguard of the Scientology religion, providing the full array of basic and introductory Scientology services and Scientology auditing (spiritual counseling). And now joining the ranks of Ideal Missions, the new Scientology Mission in Santo André is designed to serve as the physical embodiment of Scientology technology in helping all to attain spiritual freedom.

Community leaders, officials and guests joined Scientologists from across São Paulo and Brazil November 16 to celebrate the Grand Opening of the new Ideal Church of Scientology Mission of Santo André. Joining Mission Director Ms. Andreia dos Santos da Silviera on stage were Officer Renata Breyer Correia of the city of Jundiaí Municipal Guard and Chief Marcos Antônio Pinto de Moraes, Special Class Metropolitan Civil Guard of São Paulo.

Working in internal affairs and responsible for the ethics of officers accused of misconduct, Ms. Correia experienced setbacks. “We have 50 supervisors and 460 guards. Those in leadership roles are challenged to effectively guide those under their charge,” she said. “This often leads to extra burden placed on other departments.

“In trying to resolve these situations both for myself and my fellows, I discovered Dianetics. I was amazed. Here were answers to why man acted irrationally. This had the answers for how to go from being unmotivated to becoming a dynamic powerhouse. For me personally, as I have learned about and used Dianetics, I have increased my own positive influence on those around me. My goal is to improve Brazilian society through the application of the knowledge I have gained.”

Ms. Correia presented the Church with a Certificate of Recognition for its work to spread moral values, promote drug-free living and address immorality and illiteracy in the Greater São Paulo area and throughout Brazil.

Chief Moraes became a police officer to help people, particularly those living on the street. “People who need help and are on the margins of society are invisible to many. I find those who are destitute and help bring them back up, getting them out of the life of drugs and degradation that they are suffering from and reuniting them with their families. It was by doing this type of work that I first met the Church of Scientology.

“Factually, Scientology found me,” he said. “Brazilian Scientologists saw the work I was doing and got in touch with me to see how they could support me. That is when I first learned of the Drug-Free World program. This was a tool I could use in my work, both on the streets and with the police. I finally had a way to handle drug abuse before it begins. When people receive the Drug-Free World booklets, they see the truth about what drugs are and the effects they cause.”

“I have never seen an organization so well managed as the Church of Scientology. And the entire reason for that level of organization is to increase the well-being of others. This is a church that takes action. If one person in the Church says ‘Let’s do this,’ the entire group aligns and unifies behind accomplishing that goal and changing society. I believe this Ideal Mission represents a new level of action and help for our community. Together, we are going to raise our society and help it prosper.”

Chief Moraes presented the Mission with a Certificate of Recognition for reaching many thousands of youth with effective drug education to ensure their own future and that of São Paulo.

Mission Director Ms. Andreia dos Santos da Silviera ended the dedication by inviting one and all to tour their new facilities. “Our Mission is here to serve the individual as the central ground from which to emanate Mr. Hubbard’s solutions for drug rehabilitation, drug prevention, and campaigns to salvage every sector of society. And we now open our doors to expand our help to the entire community.”

Visitors to the Santo André Mission are welcome to tour the Public Information Display, featuring multimedia presentations of the basic beliefs and practices of Dianetics and Scientology as well as the life and legacy of L. Ron Hubbard.

As an Ideal Church of Scientology Mission, Santo André is equipped with every facility needed to provide the full array of introductory Scientology services. These include the popular Life Improvement Courses through which anyone may find workable solutions to common challenges of everyday life—such as how to improve a marriage, successfully raise children, increase personal motivation, and set and achieve goals.

The new Mission also offers seminars on a wide range of topics, including personal efficiency. The Hubbard Dianetics Seminar is based on Mr. Hubbard’s watershed work Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, the bestselling book that reveals the source of one’s nightmares, unreasonable fears and irrational behavior—the reactive mind—and how to conquer it.

Additionally, the Mission provides spiritual counseling, known as auditing, and the Purification Program, developed by Mr. Hubbard to free individuals from the mental and spiritual damage caused by drugs and toxins.

The grand opening of the Ideal Scientology Mission of Santo André contributed to the record-breaking rollout of new Ideal Scientology Missions opened around the globe in 2024. From Quito, Ecuador, at the geographic center of the globe; to a new Ideal Scientology Mission in the thriving community of McMinnville, Oregon; back-to-back openings in Taiwan in the city of Chiayi, the gateway to the nation’s cultural heritage, and the bustling metropolis of Taichung; and finally, Japan’s thriving port city of Osaka. Many more Ideal Scientology Missions are planned across North and South America, Europe and Asia in the coming year.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. Mr. David Miscavige is the Scientology religion’s ecclesiastical leader. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954, and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

