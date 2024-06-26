LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On Wednesday, June 26, Scientology Network observes the UN’s annual commemoration by airing the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Marathon. The full day of programming puts the focus on the proven power of the Drug-Free World educational campaign to prevent people of all ages from ever trying drugs.



Photo caption: Observing the UN’s annual International Day Against Drug Abuse by airing a day-long marathon of drug prevention programming.

In the US, more than 70 percent of people who tried an illicit drug before the age of 13 have developed an addiction to alcohol or drugs. Worldwide, a recent estimate put the number of illegal drug users at around 296 million.

The approach to address this multifaceted challenge is reflected in this year’s theme, “The evidence is clear: invest in prevention.”

The special marathon event presents volunteers from across the globe featured on the Scientology Network original series Voices for Humanity. These heroes are educating everyone — from kids in schools to police departments and government officials — with Truth About Drugs materials and are making a meaningful impact on communities and entire nations.

One volunteer, Julie Delvaux, who spreads the message of the Truth About Drugs throughout Belgium and is featured on Voices for Humanity, states:

“Today there is a lot of incorrect information circulating about drugs. We give factual information to the youth. We want to inform them before the dealers do — with the Truth About Drugs campaign. I know that we are really paving the way for a drug-free society.”

Backed by a massive network of volunteers and nearly 80,000 partnerships in 180 countries across six continents, Drug-Free World’s message has reached over one billion people with an acclaimed package of antidrug educational materials.

The day’s programming (beginning 9 a.m. ET) includes:

Voices for Humanity, the only ongoing television series dedicated to those working in the streets, schools and communities to combat drugs and other major social ills

PSAs to raise awareness of the devastating dangers of drugs, and

The Truth About Drugs documentary, a powerful and comprehensive look into the true dangers of drugs, from marijuana, opioids and synthetic street drugs to the addictive pharmaceuticals marketed with slick Madison Avenue advertising campaigns.

See the full schedule at Scientology.tv/schedule.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas, and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/

https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/the-truth-about-drugs.html

https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/they-said-they-lied.html

