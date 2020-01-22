NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After, Inc., the global leader in Warranty Marketing and Analytics Solutions since 2005, has just announced the return of Scott Morrison, an original founder, to lead new business development and strategic innovation for the company.



Morrison has been named Executive Vice President, and will use his extensive experience in Warranty Analytics, Warranty Marketing, and Warranty Innovation to help bring incremental revenue and cost reductions to each client’s Warranty Operations.

“Scott has considerable strategic, analytical, and marketing operations knowledge and expertise. which will greatly benefit our clients, both new and existing,” said Nate Baldwin, CEO of After, Inc.

Morrison has over 20 years of experience, optimizing Warranty and Service Contract profitability across many verticals, including; Automotive, Marine, Avionics, Power Sports, Power Equipment, Appliances, Consumer Electronics and Medical Devices.

About After, Inc.

After, Inc. – http://www.afterinc.com/ – is a global leader in the Warranty Services industry. Its predictive analytics, data-driven marketing strategies, reporting and program administration are second to none. After, Inc. has partnered with some of the world’s top brands to help transform their warranty businesses, driving customer satisfaction post-purchase, higher product reliability, deeper brand equity and additional revenue / profit opportunities.

Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. and with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of EPIC Holdings.

