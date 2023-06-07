LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 7, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network’s DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE – the weekly series providing a platform for independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues – presents the documentary “Lobster War: The Fight Over the World’s Richest Fishing Grounds.” DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



Lobster War: The Fight Over the World’s Richest Fishing Grounds follows the tense standoff between lobstermen in the U.S. and Canada and the attempts to begin a constructive dialogue over the rights to one of the world’s richest fishing grounds. As sea temperatures rise, lobster populations have begun to migrate north, blurring the lines of maritime boundaries and impacting the livelihoods of fishermen and entire communities on both sides.

Directed by David Abel and Andy Laub, Lobster War: The Fight Over the World’s Richest Fishing Grounds is a stunningly photographed and award-winning feature documentary about a climate-fueled conflict between the U.S. and Canada over the fishing rights in waters that both countries have claimed since the end of the Revolutionary War. The disputed area in the Gulf of Maine, known as the Gray Zone, has warmed faster than nearly any other body of water on the planet. As a result, the previously modest lobster population has surged, as have the profits in bringing them to market, setting the stage for a dangerous showdown.

Lobster War: The Fight Over the World’s Richest Fishing Grounds is the recipient of numerous film festival awards, including winner at the International Maritime Film Festival and the Mystic Film Festival.

ABOUT DAVID ABEL

David Abel is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter at The Boston Globe who has covered wars, terrorism and the environment. Abel’s work also won an Edward R. Murrow Award, the Ernie Pyle Award from the Scripps Howard Foundation and the Sigma Delta Chi Award for Feature Reporting. He is a director/producer whose films have been broadcast to national and international audiences on BBC World News, Discovery Life, PBS and Pivot.

In an interview with Scientology Network for DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, David spoke about the central theme of his film and the urgency required to mitigate the effects of climate change:

“Over the past decade I’ve written a lot and now made several films trying to capture how our warming oceans are affecting people’s lives. And this film, Lobster War, is very much about how the warming waters are affecting people’s livelihoods.”

ABOUT ANDY LAUB

Andy Laub is a writer/director/producer/composer who works on nature films and cultural documentaries. His work has appeared on the Discovery Channel, National Geographic Channel, BBC World News and Ora.TV. His film As It Happens: Pacific Crest Trail has been viewed online by more than 500,000 people around the world.

ABOUT DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE

Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.

For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

