LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Untold millions have benefited from L. Ron Hubbard’s perennially best-selling “Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health” since it was first published on May 9, 1950. As the book’s diamond jubilee year begins, “Dianetics” is still startling and new to anyone reading and using it for the first time. And the reason is simple. As Mr. Hubbard stated at the beginning of the book, “Dianetics is an adventure. It is an exploration into Terra Incognita, the human mind, that vast hitherto unknown realm half an inch back of our foreheads.” And with the Dianetics Seminar available at Scientology Churches and Missions the world over, it is easier than ever before to experience that adventure.



Amy, who was looking for something that could “heal the soul,” responded to the Scientology Super Bowl ad suggesting she should satisfy her curiosity by simply walking into a Church of Scientology. She took part in a Dianetics seminar, where people new to the subject partner with another person to learn the basics of Dianetics and use it with each other.

“I was nervous at first,” she says. “But I followed the instructions, and that made me feel more comfortable and confident.” She felt “really in tune” with the woman she was helping.

Then, when it was her turn, Amy says, “I was able to address an incident that happened when I was 17 years old. Instead of avoiding it, I felt all the emotions and pain as if it were happening now. I expressed emotions in session that I never allowed myself to feel, and I realized that this really works. And now that incident has been erased. I am no longer afraid to talk about it.” And the incident no longer has any hold over her.

For Bikash, before he began the Dianetics Seminar he felt as though he was “at the end of the line. I sometimes hated myself. I had a lot of problems that I just didn’t know how to deal with.”

This took a toll on his marriage. “I couldn’t explain how I felt,” he says, describing his relationship with his wife as “a real roller coaster.”

“The Dianetics Seminar made me more effective in controlling my emotions and solving the issues I faced,” he says.

Before using Dianetics, the way he would deal with a situation “used to make me feel just horrible,” he says. “But now, I can look at that same situation, and while it hasn’t changed, how I view it has changed.” And bottom line, “I am so much happier.”

Warren had no idea he still had grief about his grandmother. “I was honestly surprised that I cried, but it was a great feeling to release my emotions on that,” he says. “I felt a great weight lift off me.” He can now talk about his grandmother “without experiencing the pain of her loss.”

But Warren also says it was gratifying to help guide the man he was partnered with, using Dianetics procedure, “so he could feel relief.”

Before her Dianetics Seminar, Cristina used to think “everything bad that happened was my fault.” Now she knows that’s not true “and I don’t feel guilty anymore.”

The publication of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health on May 9, 1950, unleashed “a full-scale explosion,” as newspapers of the day described it.

When Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health rolled off the presses 74 years ago, the book soared onto the New York Times bestseller list, where it remained for 26 consecutive weeks. Publishers Weekly described Dianetics as “perhaps the best-selling non-Christian book of all time in the West” and awarded it the prestigious Century Award for appearing more than 100 weeks on its bestseller list. It is unquestionably the most popular book ever published on the human mind.

Dianetics now spans every culture, across every continent, in more than 50 languages.

The Dianetics Seminar is based on the book and a set of 32 films called How to Use Dianetics. Available in 17 languages, the films provide more than four hours of visual instruction in Dianetics principles and procedures. The films and the book can be purchased at any Scientology Church of Mission, most bookstores, and through Dianetics.org.

