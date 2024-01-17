SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, revealed today a 13.71% decline in mortgage lock volume compared to the previous month. To gain comprehensive insights into the market dynamics, industry professionals and enthusiasts are invited to download the complete report at: https://mct-trading.com/press-release/seasonal-lows-contribute-to-13-71-drop-in-mortgage-volume/.



Caption: Lock Volume for December by Transaction Type.

Despite a recent drop in mortgage rates, refinances have witnessed only a modest uptick, falling short of making a significant impact on overall mortgage volume. Seasonal trends, coupled with challenges in the purchase market, have eclipsed the potential benefits of a full percentage point decrease in rates.

Phil Rasori, Chief Operating Officer at MCT, commented on the current landscape, stating, “Softening purchase prices, paired with a further drop in rates, could boost purchases and refinances. However, we anticipate that seasonal lows in the purchase market will persist through Q1.”

MCT’s Lock Volume Indices present a snapshot of rate lock volume activity in the residential mortgage industry broken out by lock type (purchase, rate/term refinance, and cash out refinance) across a broad diversity of lenders (e.g., sizes, products/services offered, business models) from MCT’s national footprint.

About MCT:

For over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT’s stewardship. MCT’s technology and know-how continues to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, protected, valued, and exchanged – offering clients the tools to thrive under any market condition.

For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

