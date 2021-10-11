RENTON, Wash., Oct. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It’s no secret that both the COVID-19 pandemic and the volume of unemployment is still causing a disturbing amount of damage across Washington state, says Trusted Plumbing and Heating. With over 100,000 residents in King County still collecting unemployment, thousands of businesses are at risk of closing their doors – simply because they can’t get people to work.

Trusted Plumbing and Heating, a family-owned plumbing business in Renton, is just one of many local businesses feeling the effects of Washington residents not going back to work. While business is booming and there’s no lack of homeowners needing plumbing help, the struggle remains to simply get a team out to the job.

This local team of plumbers is working around the clock to keep up with the heightened demand for plumbing repairs in Seattle and the greater King County area. Jim Cunningham, owner, is offering an extremely generous and lofty bonus for the right candidate.

“Simply put, we just need a plumber. We are looking for a qualified journeyman to join our team. We can’t keep up with demand, and we’ve been searching for months on end. By offering $10,000 we hope to entice the right candidate,” says Cunningham. “Believe me when I say there are many who are shocked that I am going to this extent.”

Across many states, Washington included, thousands of companies are spending their advertising dollars on billboard ads, TV commercials, and even advertising on local transportation stating the need for workers. With no end in sight, Trusted Plumbing and Heating is hoping that their efforts will make a difference.

For anyone interested in learning more, visit https://www.trustedplumbingheating.com/seattle-plumbing/, or contact (206) 231-5008.

