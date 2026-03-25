MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 25, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Secured Signing, a leading provider of tamperproof Digital Signatures and Online Notary solutions, is proud to announce its official approval as a trusted provider for Remote Online Notarization (RON) and In Person Electronic Notarization (IPEN) in nearly 40 U.S. states.



Image caption: Secured Signing Achieves Approval for RON and IPEN in Rhode Island and South Carolina.

The latest states to grant approval include:

South Carolina – approved for IPEN

– approved for IPEN Rhode Island – approved for both RON and IPEN

These additions mark a significant milestone in Secured Signing’s mission to equip independent notaries, enterprise notary teams, and organizations with the most secure, compliant, and future ready notarization tools available.

With approval in both states, more than 200,000 notaries now have access to the Secured Signing Notary solution.

Rhode Island, a major regional banking center, and South Carolina, known for its strong financial services presence, represent strategically important markets. As the banking and legal sectors continue their rapid transition toward digital workflows, Secured Signing’s expansion into these states underscores its commitment to supporting the nationwide shift toward secure, efficient, and fully compliant online notarization.

MEETING THE NATIONWIDE DEMAND FOR SECURE ONLINE NOTARIZATION

As of 2026, most states accepting RON and IPEN notarizations. While specific identity proofing and security protocols vary by jurisdiction, the shift toward a digital-first notarization process is nationwide in the banking and real estate industries. Secured Signing’s expansion ensures that more notaries can meet this demand using a platform built on cryptographic security and user-centric design.

At the same time, recent federal policy developments, most notably the Promoting Access to Mortgage Credit Executive Order; are accelerating digital transformation across the U.S. housing finance ecosystem. The Order emphasizes reducing regulatory friction and modernizing mortgage processes, creating a powerful tailwind for secure digital notarization solutions.

ENABLING THE DIGITAL MORTGAGE TRANSFORMATION

The Executive Order represents one of the most significant shifts toward a fully digital mortgage ecosystem in decades. Secured Signing is uniquely positioned to help financial institutions align with these new mandates:

Eliminating “Wet-Signature” Barriers

The Order calls for removing unnecessary paper-based signature requirements. Secured Signing’s PKI-based digital signatures provide a seamless transition to fully digital workflows without compromising legal enforceability or long-term document integrity.

The Order calls for removing unnecessary paper-based signature requirements. Secured Signing’s PKI-based digital signatures provide a seamless transition to fully digital workflows without compromising legal enforceability or long-term document integrity. Advanced Fraud Prevention Through Identity Verification

As digital adoption increases, so does the need for secure identity verification. Secured Signing integrates biometric face matching, 3D liveness detection, and deepfake detection technology to deliver a multi-layered defense against fraud.

As digital adoption increases, so does the need for secure identity verification. Secured Signing integrates biometric face matching, 3D liveness detection, and deepfake detection technology to deliver a multi-layered defense against fraud. Modernizing In-Person Closings with IPEN

For institutions that value face-to-face interaction, IPEN offers a fully digital, paperless notarization process while preserving in-person verification—bridging traditional practices with modern efficiency.

For institutions that value face-to-face interaction, IPEN offers a fully digital, paperless notarization process while preserving in-person verification—bridging traditional practices with modern efficiency. Standardizing Remote Online Notarization (RON)

The push for standardized acceptance of eSignatures and RON aligns directly with Secured Signing’s all-in-one platform, enabling remote closings that reduce costs and increase accessibility.

The push for standardized acceptance of eSignatures and RON aligns directly with Secured Signing’s all-in-one platform, enabling remote closings that reduce costs and increase accessibility. Secure Digital Audit Trails and Compliance

With automated time-stamping and comprehensive audit trails, Secured Signing supports secure execution of time-sensitive documents such as rescission notices while minimizing compliance risks.

With automated time-stamping and comprehensive audit trails, Secured Signing supports secure execution of time-sensitive documents such as rescission notices while minimizing compliance risks. Accelerating Document Workflows and Integration

Through API integrations and Smart Tagging, Secured Signing enables faster collateral processing and seamless document flow into downstream systems, reducing manual workloads and delays.

LAYERS OF FRAUD PROTECTION: THE SECURED SIGNING ADVANTAGE

Secured Signing prioritizes authentication at every stage. Built-in real-time identity verification, biometric face matching, and deepfake detection ensure that every signer is verified with confidence.

With its all-inclusive annual subscription, notaries and organizations gain access to robust fraud protection embedded across the entire signing experience.

“With Secured Signing, you’re not just notarizing documents online. You’re using a fraud-proof, legally binding, and highly reliable platform built for today’s digital world,” said Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing. “As the industry moves toward digital mortgages and modernized workflows, trust, compliance, and security have never been more critical.”

WHY NOTARIES AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ARE CHOOSING SECURED SIGNING

Recognized in recent industry evaluations as a “Best Value” and features rich platform, Secured Signing stands apart from one-size-fits-all solutions. It is designed to serve diverse sectors, including real estate, legal, finance, and government, while remaining accessible to independent notaries.

EMPOWERING THE MODERN NOTARY AND ENTERPRISE

Whether expanding beyond local markets or streamlining enterprise workflows, Secured Signing delivers a ready-to-use digital environment. Features include a comprehensive digital journal, unlimited video recording storage, and an intuitive interface that significantly reduces signing time.

ABOUT SECURED SIGNING

Secured Signing (https://www.securedsigning.com/ ) provides a comprehensive and secure SaaS platform that unifies eSignatures, digital signatures, Remote Online Notarization (RON), IPEN, and advanced video-based signing solutions. With built-in real-time identity verification and deepfake detection technology, the platform ensures that every signer is authenticated with confidence. Designed for organizations with strict security and legal compliance requirements, Secured Signing empowers businesses worldwide to sign, verify, and notarize documents through one trusted, all-in-one digital signing experience.

MULTIMEDIA

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0325-s2p-secsigning-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Secured Signing Achieves Approval for RON and IPEN in Rohde Island and South Carolina.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lianca van Reede van Oudtshoorn

Content Marketing Manager

lianca.vo@securedsigning.com

News Source: Secured Signing