MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A widespread shift in business technology is driving organizations across legal, financial services, staffing, governments, life science, and corporate sectors to rethink how they manage data, workflows, and document execution, says Secured Signing. As companies migrate from legacy systems, integrated all-in-one e-Signature and online notary solutions are emerging as a critical component of modern operations.



Image caption: The Smartest Move of 2026: Switching to a Feature-Rich, Affordable e-Signature and Online Notary System.

This “Great Migration” is redefining the way organizations operate, pushing leaders to look beyond where their data is stored and focus on how powerfully, and seamlessly, their systems can work together.

WHAT’S DRIVING THE SHIFT

Despite already having systems in place, organizations are increasingly making the decision to switch platforms. The reasons are consistent across industries:

Rising frustration with legacy systems Outdated platforms can’t keep up with modern workflow demands, slowing teams down and creating unnecessary friction.

Outdated platforms can’t keep up with modern workflow demands, slowing teams down and creating unnecessary friction. Demand for seamless integration Organizations want tools that talk to each other — not isolated systems that create data silos.

Organizations want tools that talk to each other — not isolated systems that create data silos. Pressure to reduce operational costs Feature‑rich, affordable solutions are replacing expensive, rigid technologies that no longer justify their price.

Feature‑rich, affordable solutions are replacing expensive, rigid technologies that no longer justify their price. Need for faster, more secure document execution e‑Signature platforms have become essential for speed, compliance, and risk reduction.

e‑Signature platforms have become essential for speed, compliance, and risk reduction. Remote and hybrid work becoming the norm Distributed teams require digital‑first processes that work anywhere, anytime.

Distributed teams require digital‑first processes that work anywhere, anytime. Customer and client expectations are higher than ever People expect instant, digital interactions — not slow, paper‑based workflows.

People expect instant, digital interactions — not slow, paper‑based workflows. Scalability and future‑readiness Companies want systems that grow with them, not ones that hold them back.

Companies want systems that grow with them, not ones that hold them back. Data governance and compliance pressures Integrated platforms make it easier to maintain control, visibility, and auditability across the entire document lifecycle.

Integrated platforms make it easier to maintain control, visibility, and auditability across the entire document lifecycle. Evolving Compliance Requirements: Businesses must meet increasingly strict standards for data security and privacy, making outdated platforms a liability.

Businesses must meet increasingly strict standards for data security and privacy, making outdated platforms a liability. Demand for All-in-One Efficiency: Teams are seeking streamlined, end-to-end workflows rather than juggling multiple tools to complete a single task.

E-SIGNATURES: A CRITICAL PIECE OF THE PUZZLE

As organizations transition to new systems, ensuring continuity in document workflows is essential. e-Signature platforms are no longer standalone tools, they are central to automation, compliance, and operational efficiency.

Modern businesses require Advanced Electronic Signature solutions that integrate directly with their CRM, ATS, LOS, Documents Management, or practice management systems while maintaining the highest standards of security, trust and reliability.

SECURED SIGNING ACCELERATES AS THE LEADING ALTERNATIVE IN THE E‑SIGNATURE AND ONLINE NOTARY MARKET

During system transition, Secured Signing is increasingly being selected as an alternative e-Signature platform due to its comprehensive feature set and flexible pricing model.

KEY ADVANTAGES DRIVING SECURED SIGNING’S MOMENTUM

All‑in‑One Digital Execution Powerhouse Advanced e‑Signatures, Online Notary (RON, IPEN), workflow automation, and built‑in identity verification come standard, eliminating the need to juggle multiple tools or vendors.

Advanced e‑Signatures, Online Notary (RON, IPEN), workflow automation, and built‑in identity verification come standard, eliminating the need to juggle multiple tools or vendors. Next‑Generation Security & Fraud Protection Video Signing enhanced by Realify’s deepfake‑detection technology delivers an extra layer of identity assurance, helping organizations stay ahead of emerging digital fraud threats.

Video Signing enhanced by Realify’s deepfake‑detection technology delivers an extra layer of identity assurance, helping organizations stay ahead of emerging digital fraud threats. Global‑Grade Compliance Built In Engineered to meet stringent international standards, including ISO 27001, SOC 2 (Type 1 & 2), HIPAA, GDPR, FAA, FDA, MISMO, and more giving organizations confidence in every transaction.

Engineered to meet stringent international standards, including ISO 27001, SOC 2 (Type 1 & 2), HIPAA, GDPR, FAA, FDA, MISMO, and more giving organizations confidence in every transaction. Editable, Adaptive Signing Workflows Users can adjust documents and workflows mid‑process without restarting, dramatically reducing delays and keeping business moving.

Users can adjust documents and workflows mid‑process without restarting, dramatically reducing delays and keeping business moving. Flexible, Usage‑Based Pricing A scalable model that aligns costs with actual usage, avoiding the heavy, inflexible contracts common in legacy systems.

BUILT FOR SEAMLESS INTEGRATION

One of the biggest advantages for organizations transitioning to new systems is the ability to plug in tools that fit effortlessly into their existing tech ecosystem. Secured Signing is engineered with integration at its core, supporting a wide range of industry‑specific and enterprise‑grade platforms, including:

Legal

Deep integrations with Actionstep, Clio, and NetDocuments enable smooth, matter‑based workflows and streamlined document execution.

Deep integrations with Actionstep, Clio, and NetDocuments enable smooth, matter‑based workflows and streamlined document execution. Recruitment & Staffing

Compatible with leading ATS platforms such as Bullhorn, JobAdder, FastTrack360, Tracker, and more — ensuring recruiters can manage candidate documentation without disruption.

Compatible with leading ATS platforms such as Bullhorn, JobAdder, FastTrack360, Tracker, and more — ensuring recruiters can manage candidate documentation without disruption. Corporate

Robust connectivity with Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Zapier, and major SSO providers including Okta, Entra ID, and Cisco Duo, supporting secure and scalable enterprise environments.

Robust connectivity with Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Zapier, and major SSO providers including Okta, Entra ID, and Cisco Duo, supporting secure and scalable enterprise environments. Finance

Custom integrations and LOS and LMS connectivity designed to support high‑compliance, high‑volume financial operations.

Custom integrations and LOS and LMS connectivity designed to support high‑compliance, high‑volume financial operations. Real Estate

Tailored CRM integrations that simplify transactions, accelerate deal cycles, and enhance the client experience.

These integrations enable organizations to automate end-to-end document signing workflows, reducing manual work, minimizing errors, and improving turnaround times.

CUSTOMER FEEDBACK HIGHLIGHTS REAL-WORLD IMPACT

Organizations using Secured Signing report on measurable gains in productivity, citing seamless CRM integration, automated document tracking, and reduced administrative overhead as key benefits.

TURNING SYSTEM SWITCHING INTO STRATEGIC ADVANTAGE

While switching systems can be complex, it also presents a valuable opportunity for organizations to modernize their entire workflow. By adopting integrated, secure e-Signature and Online Notary solutions, businesses can ensure their document processes remain seamless, compliant, and future-ready, no matter how their technology stack evolves.

ABOUT SECURED SIGNING

Secured Signing is a global provider of digital document signing offering Advanced e-Signatures and Remote Online Notarization solutions, trusted by legal professionals, financial institutions, healthcare providers, government agencies, and businesses worldwide. Its platform combines compliance-grade security with an intuitive user experience, enabling organizations to execute documents with confidence — wherever their signers are located.

For more information, visit https://www.securedsigning.com/

MULTIMEDIA:

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lianca van Oudtshoorn

Secured Signing

EMAIL: lianca.vo@securedsigning.com

PHONE: +64225692301

News Source: Secured Signing