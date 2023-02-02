TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Send2Press®, a newswire service of Neotrope®, launched in 2000, announced today an expansion of its “Social Flurry” news amplification tools. Send2Press began promoting client news content via social media in 2005, with the nascent launch of the original social sites. Its Social Flurry℠ program helps clients engage staff, friends, and clients to amplify reach of news announcements onto a larger social footprint, at zero cost.



Image Caption: Send2Press Newswire – a service of NEOTROPE.

“While we’ve always encouraged clients to share their news to their own social channels the past 17 years, we’ve now made it easier for them to get the ball rolling, to start a ‘flurry,’” said Christopher Simmons, co-founder, Send2Press; CEO, Neotrope.

Clients can now use a pre-built suggested message and shortcode to share with staff members, friends and clients to further share and tag topics to a wider social universe thereby building a “social flurry” online.

As always, project team member emails can be provided on each release project form as a “cc” in addition to email used for project manager.

This adds to the over 275,000 impressions per month Send2Press already generates for its client’s news announcements.

Send2Press has long offered custom tags and “social pokes” on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Pinterest. Custom PRpurls™ shortcodes track click-through from Twitter and Facebook to show actual engagement beyond simple visibility. This data is found in the PRtrax™ report dashboard for each client project. Separate social click report can be shared among team members to show how well the Social Flurry campaign is engaging.

This effort can also be enhanced with the Send2Press Social Boost program, which provides affordable add-on to each distribution for targeting promotion of the news announcement on Facebook.

Social Flurry has always been free with all Send2Press U.S. distribution packages, and will continue to be free.

“Send2Press has always been an innovator in news amplification and uplift, being the first newswire to promote SEO*, the first to promote social sharing, and we intend to launch many entirely new initiatives in 2023 with our upcoming summer rebrand,” added Simmons.

Neotrope, a marketing, entertainment, and technology company, launched in 1983 by Christopher Laird Simmons and the late Dr. JL Simmons, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023.

(*Verifiable via Archive.org for Send2Press homepage in the year 2000.)

About Send2Press:

Send2Press®, founded in 2000, offers affordable press release distribution, writing, and social media marketing. Send2Press was named “best overall” of the top six press release services in 2020 by Fit Small Business. Send2Press is a dba of Neotrope, founded in 1983 in California.

Send2Press was the first true newswire service to be entirely made up of public relations and marketing professionals (including PRSA members), ex-magazine staffers, and published authors. This provides a better boutique experience versus other services with only sales people and copy editors on staff.

Send2Press has consistently been ranked one of the top newswire services overall based on honesty and credibility, with exceptional ratings from customers on sites like Trustpilot.

Learn more about Send2Press® at: https://www.Send2Press.com/

Send2Press Newswire offers:

Professional press release writing with accredited staff

Local, regional, or national targeted press release distribution to both U.S. daily media and trade periodicals

Social media sharing with custom tags and over 275,000 monthly impressions for our social channels

National syndication via the AP, including the AP website, all U.S. AP newsrooms and online syndication to U.S. newspaper and broadcast sites

Placement on top-ranked business and finance sites including Barchart, Digital Journal, eNewsChannels, Street Insider, and The Globe and Mail, among others

Placement in the Neotrope News Network, Go Media Network and selected international news platforms in Canada, Germany, India/Asia, and the Middle East

Agency pricing for all™ with “pay as go” packages; no membership fees or subscriptions

View current plans and pricing at: https://www.send2press.com/services/price-list.shtml

View current client projects at: https://www.send2press.com/wire/

About Neotrope:

Since 1983 Neotrope® has delivered services to raise organization awareness including brand identity, marketing, public relations (PR), and social media services. Based in Temecula, California (wine country!), Neotrope is also an entertainment publishing company involved in books, music, software, sound design, video and more.

The company was co-founded by author, artist, journalist, musician and marketing/PR expert, Christopher Laird Simmons, and the late Dr. JL Simmons, PhD, a best-selling author and respected university professor.

The company has been a consistent leader in new technologies including direct marketing, digital design, ecommerce, multimedia, SEO and e-marketing for 40 years. Neotrope was an Inc. 5000 company in 2009, has a 25-year A+ rating with the BBB, and is a member of GS1. Neotrope.com

LEGAL NOTE: Send2Press® and Neotrope® are U.S. registered trademarks and service marks. Neotrope is a registered trademark in Europe. Social Flurry is a service mark.

